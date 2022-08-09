Cobra Kai Season 5: Your First Look at the Karate Kid Part III Villain Joining the Cast

A familiar face is coming to disrupt Cobra Kai. Get all of the details about the Karate Kid Part III star joining the cast for season five of the Netflix series, premiering Sept. 9.

Karate's bad boy is heading to Cobra Kai.

Sean Kanan, who played martial arts rebel Mike Barnes in 1989's The Karate Kid Part III, will appear on season five of the Netflix hit series, premiering Sept. 9.

The arrival of Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) former foe was hinted at in the finale of season four, when Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) told a soon-to-be incarcerated Kreese (Martin Kove) that he was preparing to "call a couple old Cobra Kai buddies to help out while you're gone."

In Karate Kid Part III, Silver hired Mike to defeat Daniel at the All Valley Under-18 Karate Championships tournament, before ultimately losing, flying into a rage and getting the Cobra Kai dojo banned from the tournament. 

Fast forward to present day and it appears old habits die hard.

"Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, season five finds Terry Silver expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his 'No Mercy' style of karate the only game in town," the streamer teased. "With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he's caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help."

The old friend is Chozen Toguchi, played by The Karate Kid Part II's Yuji Okumoto, who was seen bowing next Daniel at Mr. Miyagi's (Pat Morita) grave in the season four finale.

Daniel and Chozen were rivals in the 1986 film, but reunited and became allies in season three of Cobra Kai.

Since his turn in the third Karate Kid installment in 1989, Kanan has starred in several soap operas, appearing on General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless.

In 2006, he also competed on Ballando con le Stelle, the Italian version of Dancing with the Stars.

Watch him return to the dojo when the fifth season of Cobra Kai premieres Sept. 9 on Netflix.

