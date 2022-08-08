Here's How Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Thompson Is Helping With New Baby Brother

Watch : Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Welcome Baby No. 2

Khloe Kardashian is feeling double the joy as a mom of two.

The Kardashians star is "thrilled" by the latest addition to her family after welcoming a baby boy via surrogate with ex Tristan Thompson, a source exclusively tells E! News. Having "wanted this for so long," the insider notes that it's been "a dream come true" for both Khloe and her 4-year-old daughter True, who she also shares with the Chicago Bulls player.

"They are all truly ecstatic about welcoming a new baby," the source shares. "True is old enough that she can really help out and be involved with feedings and diaper changes. She is loving being a big sister."

As for Khloe? The insider says the Good American mogul is overjoyed with how well True has adapted to the family's newest addition. "She loves watching her and seeing her in this new role," the source explained. "She's in heaven with all of it and feels so blessed she was able to give True a sibling."