Here's How Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Thompson Is Helping With New Baby Brother

Khloe Kardashian is feeling double the joy as a mom of two.
The Kardashians star is "thrilled" by the latest addition to her family after welcoming a baby boy via surrogate with ex Tristan Thompson, a source exclusively tells E! News. Having "wanted this for so long," the insider notes that it's been "a dream come true" for both Khloe and her 4-year-old daughter True, who she also shares with the Chicago Bulls player.
"They are all truly ecstatic about welcoming a new baby," the source shares. "True is old enough that she can really help out and be involved with feedings and diaper changes. She is loving being a big sister."
As for Khloe? The insider says the Good American mogul is overjoyed with how well True has adapted to the family's newest addition. "She loves watching her and seeing her in this new role," the source explained. "She's in heaven with all of it and feels so blessed she was able to give True a sibling."
A second insider adds that Khloe "feels so grateful to be a mom again and can't thank her surrogate enough" for aiding her in her journey to baby no. 2.
After all, Khloe has been open about her plans to expand her family. Her quest to make True a big sister was widely documented on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, including the IVF treatments she underwent and what she called the "tedious, hard process" of finding a surrogate.
"I did have one and then it fell through," she shared during the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion in June 2021. "I thought it would be a much easier process. And it's not. It's challenging for me."
Last month, a rep for the reality star confirmed to E! that True's sibling "was conceived in November," adding that Khloe "is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing."
However, that doesn't mean Khloe has plans to reconcile with Tristan, as a source close to the Revenge Body alum previously noted that the former couple "have not spoken outside of co-parenting matters." Per the Kardashian insider, the baby was conceived "before it was revealed to Khloe and the public" that Tristan had fathered a son named Theo with Maralee Nichols.
In addition to True and Theo, 8 months, Tristan is also dad to 5-year-old son Prince with Jordan Craig.