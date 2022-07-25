Tristan Thompson Twins With 5-Year-Old Son Prince in Car Selfie

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Breaks Her Silence Amid Tristan Thompson Baby News

Like father, like son.

Tristan Thompson took to his Instagram Stories over the weekend to post a twinning moment with his 5-year-old son Prince Thompson, who he shares with his ex Jordan Craig. In the selfie, Tristan and his little boy both smile from ear to ear while rocking white T-shirts. As for accessories, Prince paired his tee with a gold chain necklace.

As the NBA star wrote alongside the pic, "Matching."

Back in December 2020, Tristan penned a birthday tribute for Prince, noting that he is a great big brother to his little sister, True Thompson, 4, who Tristan shares with ex Khloe Kardashian.

"Your heart and soul is pure gold," he wrote. "Your sister is soo lucky to have a big brother like you to watch and protect her."

Tristan is also dad to 7-month-old son Theo with Maralee Nichols. And his family is about to grow more. On July 13, E! News confirmed that Tristan is expecting his second child with Khloe via surrogate.