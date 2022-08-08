Taylor Armstrong Stopped Watching RHOBH After This Season 9 Fight

Watch : Taylor Armstrong Makes Bravo HISTORY By Joining RHOC

It's not easy watching your friends fight—especially if they're doing it on national television.

So, when the fallout between Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards started to play out on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Taylor Armstrong—who was and still is close friends with both ladies—could no longer tune in to the show she once starred on.

As the soon-to-be O.C. Housewife explained on the Aug. 8 episode of Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef, "I do not watch the Housewives shows and not because I don't think they're great, but it's truly, it's so hard for me to see my friends argue with one another because I know what those feelings are like and it almost brings up an anxiety for me, especially when Kyle and Lisa were still on the show."

Knowing that the season nine drama dubbed puppygate was about to come to a head—and result in the end of Kyle and Lisa's years-long friendship—Taylor said she was "just waiting for that to blow up eventually, and it would have been just way too painful for me to watch."