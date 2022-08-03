Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto Jump Onboard the Haunted Mansion Movie

Jared Leto and Jamie Lee Curtis have hopped onboard the Haunted Mansion.
The two stars have joined the cast of Disney's Haunted Mansion movie, based on the classic Disney theme park ride, E! News has learned.
In the movie, which opens March 10, 2023, Leto will play the Hatbox Ghost, a fixture throughout the spooky theme park attraction. Curtis will portray Madame Leota, the psychic medium whose head resides in the ride's crystal ball.
Haunted Mansion is being directed by Dear White People creator Justin Simien and features an ensemble cast including Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Tiffany Haddish and LaKeith Stanfield.
In the movie, "a single mom named Gabbie (Dawson) hires a tour guide, a psychic, a priest, and a historian to help exorcise their newly bought mansion," according to Disney, "after discovering it is inhabited by ghosts."
For those not totally up to speed on the House of Mouse, the Haunted Mansion ride originated at Disneyland in 1959 before popping up at Disneyworld, Tokyo Disneyland, Paris Disneyland and Hong Kong Disneyland, as well.
Each ride varies in design, but they all feature a ride through a spooky mansion on vehicles called Doom Buggies, which swivel around throughout the ride.
In 2003, a Haunted Mansion movie starring Eddie Murphy—called The Haunted Mansion—was released in theaters. Directed by Rob Minkoff, the movie made over $180 million worldwide, but was a critical flop.
In addition to The Haunted Mansion, Disney has made movie versions of their rides Pirates of the Caribbean and Jungle Cruise. In September 2021, Disney confirmed Scarlett Johannsson will star in an upcoming Tower of Terror movie directed by Taika Waititi.
Haunted Mansion will hit theaters March 10, 2023.