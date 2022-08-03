From Monica Lewinsky to Diane Warren: All the Times the Beyhive Defended Beyoncé

When it comes to Beyoncé, the Beyhive means bzzz-ness.
In case you've been MIA from the Internet during this past week, the Grammy's winner latest album, Renaissance, (which dropped July 29) has become a trending topic for days on end. Not only are fans celebrating and dissecting the singles included on the 16-track album, but they've also come to the singer's defense as controversies arise.
As for what some of these controversies were? Well, ahead of the album release, singer Kelis voiced her displeasure about her 2003 hit, "Milkshake," being used as an interpolation for one of Beyoncé's new singles, "Energy." However, the talk surrounding the album didn't stop there.
Days after Renaissance was released, songwriter Diane Warren also found herself on the receiving end of shade thrown her way as many fans believed her tweet about a song featuring 24 writers was a swipe at the "Alien Superstar" singer.
And just hours later—after Beyonce changed a Renaissance lyric amid backlash—members of the Beyhive once again chimed in when Monica Lewinsky requested that the singer change lyrics in 2013's "Partition," which referenced the Bill Clinton affair.
Need more details behind each instance? Read on about each time the Beyhive has jumped in to defend their Queen: