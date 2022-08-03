From Monica Lewinsky to Diane Warren: All the Times the Beyhive Defended Beyoncé

Fans of Beyoncé have had that energy of defending the singer long before the Renaissance era. From Kid Rock to Monica Lewinsky, we've rounded up times the Beyhive sprang into action.

By Kisha Forde Aug 03, 2022 6:27 PMTags
BeyoncéCelebrities
Watch: Beyonce to Replace CONTROVERSIAL Renaissance Lyric

When it comes to Beyoncé, the Beyhive means bzzz-ness.
 
In case you've been MIA from the Internet during this past week, the Grammy's winner latest album, Renaissance, (which dropped July 29) has become a trending topic for days on end. Not only are fans celebrating and dissecting the singles included on the 16-track album, but they've also come to the singer's defense as controversies arise.
 
As for what some of these controversies were? Well, ahead of the album release, singer Kelis voiced her displeasure about her 2003 hit, "Milkshake," being used as an interpolation for one of Beyoncé's new singles, "Energy." However, the talk surrounding the album didn't stop there.
 
Days after Renaissance was released, songwriter Diane Warren also found herself on the receiving end of shade thrown her way as many fans believed her tweet about a song featuring 24 writers was a swipe at the "Alien Superstar" singer.

photos
Beyoncé Through the Years

And just hours later—after Beyonce changed a Renaissance lyric amid backlash—members of the Beyhive once again chimed in when Monica Lewinsky requested that the singer change lyrics in 2013's "Partition," which referenced the Bill Clinton affair.
 
Need more details behind each instance? Read on about each time the Beyhive has jumped in to defend their Queen:

Getty Images
The “Milkshake” Controversy That Brought the Fans to the Yard

Days before Beyoncé officially released Renaissance, singer Kelis voiced her grievances over her 2003 song, "Milkshake," being sampled in Beyoncé's song, "Energy." After Kelis addressed the matter in a series of videos online, Beyhive members came to the singer's defense on both Instagram and Twitter. Rolling Stone has since reported that the controversial sampling has been removed from some music streaming services.

Getty Images; Shutterstock
Driver, Bring Back “Partition,” Please

After the singer's team confirmed she removed a word from Renaissance over ableist concerns, Monica Lewinsky entered the chat with her own request. Mentioning the singer's 2013 single, "Partition," the 49-year-old asked to have a racy lyric amended "while we're at it" that included her name, in reference to the Bill Clinton scandal. While Monica received support from other users online, her comment faced backlash from others.

Getty Images
The Question About Writing Credits Heard ‘Round the World

Songwriter Diane Warren found herself on defense mode after she appeared to call out Beyonce's latest album. Each single included on Renaissance has a host of credits like "Alien Superstar," which features a list of over 20 writers.

In early August, she tweeted, "How can there be 24 writers on a song?" Which did not sit well with the Beyhive to say the least. In the wake of criticism, hours later, Diane followed up with a public apology, saying she meant "no disrespect."

Shutterstock; Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for NAACP
Kiss and Tell

Don't get too close to Beyoncé, now! When Omari Hardwick kissed the singer not once but twice on the cheek at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards, many fans thought the actor acted inappropriately. Fans targeted Omari on his Instagram page by unleashing a swarm of bee emoji's and various memes. When the controversy first began, Omari's rep could not be reached for comment.

Michael Kovac/Steve Granitz/WireImage
Kid Rock Comes for Bey

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the "Cowboy" rocker threw some shade at the "Crazy in Love" singer. "Beyoncé, to me, doesn't have a f--king 'Purple Rain,' but she's the biggest thing on Earth," he told the publication. "How can you be that big without at least one 'Sweet Home Alabama' or 'Old Time Rock & Roll'? People are like, 'Beyoncé's hot. Got a nice f--king ass.' I'm like, 'Cool, I like skinny white chicks with big t-ts.' Doesn't really f--king do much for me." The Beyhive heard the comments and began flooding Kid Rock's social media pages with the bee emoji. Don't mess!

 

Getty Images
Who Is Becky With the Good Hair

Soon after Lemonade came out, fans had one big question they desperately wanted answered: Who is Becky with the good hair? For many, they thought Rachel Roy was the subject of the special lyrics after she posted a cryptic Instagram with the caption, "Good hair don't care." The Beyhive called her out forcing Rachel to cancel appearances and speak out against bullying. "I respect love, marriages, families and strength," she wrote. "What shouldn't be tolerated by anyone, no matter what, is bullying, of any kind."

Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Twitter
Wild Wax Figure

Back in July 2017, the Beyhive started buzzing with outrage after a tweet of an alleged Madame Tussauds wax figure of Beyoncé went viral. Fans sounded off online so much that Madame Tussauds released a statement over the controversy. "Our talented team of sculptors takes every effort to ensure we accurately color match all of our wax figures to the celebrity being depicted," the statement read. "Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the color of our wax figures."

Getty Images
Hot Topics

Never one to shy away from her true thoughts, Wendy Williams got into some trouble when she discussed the singer's project for Life Is But a Dream. "I am a Beyoncé fan. I'm going to be watching this documentary—because fortunately one of the TVs in our kitchen has closed captioning, so I'll be able to understand what she says," Wendy explained. "You know Beyoncé can't talk. Beyoncé sounds like she has a fifth-grade education. She can't talk." How you doin' Beyhive? Probably not so good.

Twitter
Leaked Photos

Back in February 2015, the Internet got into a frenzy after alleged untouched photos of Beyoncé from a 2013 campaign made the rounds. While the beauty brand wasn't commenting on the legitimacy of the pictures, it didn't stop the Beyhive from expressing how upset they were about the alleged leaks.

Trending Stories

1

Twilight Actor Cam Gigandet’s Wife Dominique Files for Divorce

2

Leona Lewis Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Husband Dennis Jauch

3

JoJo Siwa's Mom Calls Out Candace Cameron Bure Amid Ongoing Feud

4
Exclusive

Would Faye Resnick Ever Join RHOBH? She Says…

5

Kenny Chesney Speaks Out After Woman Falls to Her Death at Concert

Latest News

How the Batgirl Directors Feel About Movie Being Scrapped

Jamie Lee Curtis & Jared Leto Jump Onboard the Haunted Mansion

Exclusive

Would Faye Resnick Ever Join RHOBH? She Says…

Exclusive

How Jimmy Fallon's Password Revival Remembers Betty White

Ashley Greene Reveals Motherhood Lesson She's Taken From Bella Swan

Where to Buy Cute Home Decor & More If You're on a Budget

Why Tyler Perry Plans to Keep Son Aman Out of the Public Eye