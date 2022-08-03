Yellowjackets Stars Get Candid About the Pressures They Faced as Young Actors

Watch : Melanie Lynskey on Crystal Kung Minkoff's "Brave" Eating Disorder Discussion

Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey and Tawny Cypress may not be real-life plane crash survivors, but they've survived their rise in a cutthroat industry.

The actresses, who star in Showtime's hit series Yellowjackets, have been acting since they were teens and young adults. The four recently spoke of the immense pressure they faced in order to succeed in Hollywood. Specifically, the idea that if they wanted to be an award-winning star, they had to be skinny, sexy and give off the cool-girl vibe.

Christina recalled being labeled as "quirky," noting it was one of two categories actresses in the '90s tended to be sorted into. "If you weren't the leading-lady ingenue," she said in The Hollywood Reporter's cover story on the Yellowjackets stars, "then you were quirky and offbeat."

As the actresses explained, there's a fine balance between being the so-called "quirky" supporting character and the lead. And while the women weren't opposed to playing a supporting role, the people around them were always apprehensive, because, as Christina shared, "'Character actress' used to be something they used to describe an ugly woman."