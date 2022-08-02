Selena Gomez Is a Total Mood As She Slip Into a Bathing Suit for Boat Day

August might have just started, but Selena Gomez is already enjoying the salt air.
The Only Murders in the Building star seems to be enjoying some leisure time away from her many projects and spending a boat day bathing in sunshine in a new TikTok. The unofficial queen of relatable TikToks posted a new video of herself in a black one-piece swimsuit.
"What part of my face says talk to me?" Selena lip-syncs in the Aug 2 clip. "None. Absolutely none." The Rare Beauty founder—who has her hair in a sleek, pulled back bun and is wearing gold hoops—also shows herself using her brand's Optimist 4 in 1 Prime and Set Mist, because would her day really be complete without using at least one of her own products?
When she's not enjoying sunny days on a boat, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer has been actively sharing new videos on TikTok. In one of her most recent videos, Selena switched up her usual slew of funny sounds and addressed her fans in an emotional special message. Following her 30th birthday, which took place on July 22, the star thanked "every person" who wished her a happy birthday.
"I don't really talk on TikTok so this is a little weird," she said. "I got to see some of your messages. I don't read a lot of comments, but the few that I read were really, really sweet and I just want you to know that I don't take that for granted."
She later added, "And I just wanted to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for being in my life, for growing up with me—for putting up with me." As for how she's feeling about reaching another year around the sun, Selena said in the video she's "so far enjoying it."
Take her latest boat day video as proof: Selena is 30, flirty and thriving!