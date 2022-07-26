How Selena Gomez Celebrated Her 30th Birthday Alongside Camila Cabello and More

When the sun goes down, the party kicks off.
Selena Gomez recently rang in her 30th birthday with a celebration to remember—and let's just say, we can't get enough of this epic event. As for how she honored her special day, a source exclusively tells E! News that the event was a "formal party" with nearly 50 guests held at a private home.
"Everyone was in gowns and dressed up," the source noted. "There were red roses lining the entry way and throughout the party."
And the special touches didn't stop at a red rose entrance. The insider shared that Selena's party featured cups that said "Selena's 30th," a photo booth by The Collective You and a cake that paid homage to Selena's time on the show Barney & Friends.
"Everyone sang happy birthday to her," the source said. "She was really happy and was partying with her friends all night and was having the best night."
In fact, a separate source tells E! News that Camila Cabello was there for the special gathering.
And Selena had the perfect ‘fit for the special occasion. In a photo shared to her Instagram account post-party, Selena rocked a pink Versace gown paired with hoop earrings. But that wasn't her only look of the night. Selena's friend Courtney Lopez also shared a few snaps to Instagram featuring the birthday girl in a sequin halter dress lined with feathers. After all, who says you can't have two dresses at your own party?
On July 25, Selena took to Instagram with a message on entering her 30s, noting that her "twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget."
"I am walking forward encouraged by so many strong, empowering people around me.. I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you," she added. "After a few days of celebrating, my heart feels full, grateful and I can say that I'm starting to really like 30."