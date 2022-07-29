Selena Gomez Tears Up in Emotional Video Thanking Fans for "Growing Up With Me"

Selena Gomez is showing fans some love—like a love song, baby.
The "Bad Liar" singer, who turned 30 years old on July 22, took to TikTok on July 28 to say thank you to every person who wished her a happy birthday.
"I got to see some of your messages," she shared. "I don't read a lot of comments, but the few that I read were really, really sweet and I just want you to know that I don't take that for granted."
She later added, "And I just wanted to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for being in my life, for growing up with me—for putting up with me."
At one point, Selena began to tear up as she shared that she "could not be more grateful" to those who donated to the Rare Impact Fund. According to Rare Beauty's website, the fund is a charitable initiative that aims to "increase access" to mental health organizations.
Prior to celebrating the special day, Selena shared on her Instagram Stories that her "biggest" birthday wish was raising money for the initiative, per Marie Claire.
Taking in her next chapter, Selena continued her TikTok by noting that she's "so far enjoying" being 30.
As for how Selena rang in her special day, a source exclusively told E! News on July 26 that her birthday party featured nearly 50 guests at "a private home." Guests included her longtime pals Francia Raisa and Jennifer Stone.
And it was certainly a bash to remember, as the insider added that Selena "was partying with her friends all night."