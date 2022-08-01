Cara Delevingne Finally Explains Her “Odd” Behavior With Megan Thee Stallion at BBMAs

Watch : BBMAs 2022 BEST Red Carpet Moments: Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion & More

Cara Delevingne just wanted to be a supportive friend to Megan Thee Stallion.

Nearly three months after the 2022 Billboard Music Awards took place, the supermodel is now speaking out about her "odd" behavior at the event after images of her and the "Hot Girl Summer" rapper went viral by fans who questioned her presence.

"I was living my best life, but people found it a bit odd," she explained during a July 27 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "People find me a bit odd, but that's me. No shame."

Cara told host Jimmy Fallon that Megan invited her as her plus one to the May 15 event.

"I really wanted to see her play and she asked me to come along with her," she said. "I didn't know I was going to go and sit or do anything, I thought I was just going to come and watch her play. I walked in and I had a seat in the front row, and I'm like, ‘I'm not meant to be here.'"