Megan Thee Stallion Shares BBMAs Photo With Cara Delevingne Cropped Out

Watch : BBMAs 2022 BEST Red Carpet Moments: Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion & More

Megan Thee Stallion is the hot girl, but it seems Cara Delevingne is the cropped girl.

On May 16, Megan reposted a photo from a fan account of herself and Doja Cat at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. Naturally, both artists looked fierce from their seats at the Las Vegas show.

However, the image caused viewers to do a double take for a different reason: Cara was edited out of the shot.

Fans noticed that the original photo featured Cara in the middle of the two artists, but the model was cropped out in the version shared to the "Sweetest Pie" rapper's Instagram Story.

In addition to sitting next to Megan at the ceremony, Cara was spotted several more times by her side during the May 15 event. On the red carpet, Cara gave Megan a hand by tossing her train in the air while she posed for photos. The model was also spotted going the extra mile by taking a photo of Doja by lying on the floor.