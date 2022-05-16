Proof Cara Delevingne Had the Most Fun at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Watch : Cara Delevingne Weighs in on Inspiring Women

And the award for guest who had the most fun goes to…Cara Delevingne!

The supermodel had a blast from the moment she arrived at 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15, cheering on Megan Thee Stallion as the "Hot Girl Summer" rapper posed for pictures on the red carpet and even tossing the train of her friend's dress to help get the perfect shot. In fact, she was ready to help everyone get iconic pics, lying down on the floor to snap photos of Doja Cat, Fat Joe and DJ Khaled from different angles.

And when she wasn't playing the role of photographer, she was chatting up with friends like Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Becky G, Anitta and Diplo. And when Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott arrived with their 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, Cara went over to say hello—because who wouldn't?

To close out the night, the 29-year-old headed to an after-party at TAO Las Vegas, which included guests like Sean "Diddy" Combs, who hosted the awards show, and MGK and Megan, who were celebrating her 36th birthday.