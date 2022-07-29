There Are Hundreds of Lipsticks on Sale Today: Shop the Best Deals on Charlotte Tilbury, Tarte, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Pucker up for National Lipstick Day. The best way to celebrate is by rocking your favorite lipstick, of course. It's also a great time to get your shop on because there are so many amazing discounts. You can stock up on your tried and true favorites or you can use these deals as an opportunity to try out new products. There are hundreds of lipsticks, lip stains, lip glosses, and lip balms on sale from your favorite sites, but you need to act fast. These discounts are only here today!
Kiss your old lipsticks goodbye. Say hello to some fresh new products at unbelievable discounts. Restock your makeup bag with these amazing deals from Charlotte Tilbury, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, MAC, Ulta, HSN, Anthropologie, Kylie Cosmetics, Pat McGrath Labs, Clarins, Tarte, Make Up For Ever, Lancome, Sephora, and more.
The Best Lipstick Deals
Sephora- 50% Off Lipstick Deals
Get lipsticks from Sephora Collection, Lancome, Smashbox, Armani Beauty, Lancome Tarte, Shiseido, Yves Saint Laurent, Make Up For Ever, and more top brands for half price.
Charlotte Tilbury- Save 40% on the Iconic Matte Lip Kit.
Your life is going to change when you try this matte lipstick. This award-winning lipstick truly exceeds the hype. It is a long-lasting matte finish that actually feels comfortable on your lips instead of drying them out. This lipstick has a 10-hour staying power.
Then, take your lip coverage to the next level by pairing it with the liner in the shade of your choice. You can create the illusion of fuller lips with this soft, velvet waterproof formula that easily glides over the lips- no dragging here. This smooth lip liner lasts for up to 6 hours without touch-ups, according to the brand.
You can choose between 19 lipsticks and 17 lip liners with this bundle.
A fan of the set said, "I bought this a couple weeks ago and I am in love! I am buying a backup, I hope this is made a permanent product."
Another shopper raved, "I love the formula and pigmentation on these lipsticks. They last all day and they do not bleed. The price for the combo package works out so good and it means you will always have a lip liner to match your lipstick."
Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lipstick
Don't miss this 52% discount on the incredibly hydrating, creamy lipstick from Tarte. This is the most comfortable lipstick. You will want one in every color.
Make Up For Ever- 50% Off Rouge Artist Collection
Save 50% on the Rouge Artist Collection. These long-lasting formulas last all day and they are available in various finishes.
Clarins- 25% Off Deals
Save 25% on Clarins lip oils, lip balms, lip liners, lip perfectors, and lipstick when you use the promo code LIPS22 at checkout.
Pat McGrath Labs- 30% Discounts
Get a 30% discount on Pat McGrath Labs lipsticks, lip balms, and lip glosses.
Lancome- Buy 1 Lipstick, Get 1 Free
Buy one Lancome lipstick, get one free at Lancome. No promo code needed, just add 2+ lipsticks to your cart.
Kylie Cosmetics- Free Lipstick With Purchase
Get a free Kylie Cosmetics matte lipstick when you spend $40.
Fenty Beauty- $12 Discounts on Top-Sellers
Don't miss these $15 deals on Fenty Beauty's top-selling lip products, including Stunna Lip Paint, Slip Shine Sheer Shiny Lipstick, and the Pro Kiss'r Lip Care Set.
MAC Cosmetics- Buy 1 Lipstick, Get 1 Free
Buy one MAC lipstick, get one free. If you spend $50+, you get a free Lip Prep+Prime product.
Anthropologie- 20% Discounts on All Beauty Products
Save 20% on all beauty and wellness products from Anthropologie, including lipsticks from Anastasia Beverly Hills, Stila, RMS Beauty, and Winky Lux. No promo code needed.
Ulta- Buy 1 Lipstick, Get 1 for 50% Off + Free Gifts
Don't miss these buy one, get one for 50% off deals from Ulta. Get major discounts on MAC, Clinique, Fresh, Maybelline, Morphe, Essence, Too Faced, Tarte, and more. Get a free nine-piece gift set (worth $75) when you spend $65+.
HSN- Save on Too Faced, MAC, Smashbox, Lancome & More Top Brands
There are a ton of great lipstick deals at HSN. Here are some of the standouts:
- MAC Love Me Lipstick and Prep and Prime Lip Treatment 2-Piece Set- $21.00 (formerly $42)
- Lancôme 2-piece Juicy Tube Set– $32.00
- Too Faced 2-piece Hangover Pillow Balm Lip Treatment- $18 (formerly $46)
- Too Faced Lady Bold Cream Lipstick- $16 (formerly $28)
- Smashbox Be Legendary Cream Lipstick- $15 (formerly $21)
- Too Faced Lip Injection Extreme Lip Plumper- $17 (formerly $29)
If you're looking for more lipstick content, check these out: