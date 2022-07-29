"Wagatha Christie" Trial: Judge Rules No Libel in Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy Case

Watch : Rob Kardashian Testifies in Court Against Blac Chyna

The Wagatha Christie saga is.......finally over.

The long-standing legal battle between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney—the wives of two prominent British soccer stars—concluded on July 29 when a London High Court judge ruled that Coleen, 36, had not defamed Rebekah, 40, in her October 2019 viral tweet, per CNN.

The libel lawsuit, which began in June 2020 and resulted in a dramatic trial in May, centered around Coleen's social media post in which she claimed that Rebekah was leaking private information about her and her family to the British tabloid The Sun, per the BBC.

In a written decision, the Judge, Justice Karen Steyn stated that the damages Rebekah suffered following the online fallout did not have "the sting of libel' and that "the case is dismissed," according to the New York Times.

"The evidence...clearly shows, in my view, that Mrs Vardy knew of and condoned this behavior," the judge wrote, per CNBC. She added that Rebekah was "actively engaging in it by directing [her former agent Caroline Watt] to the private Instagram account, sending her screenshots of Mrs Rooney's posts, drawing attention to items of potential interest to the press, and answering additional queries raised by the press via Ms Watt."