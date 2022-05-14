Wagatha Christie Trial: Untangling the Court Battle Between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy

Watch : Rob Kardashian Testifies in Court Against Blac Chyna

Leaked Instagram stories, viral tweets, and a solo sting operation are just a few of the elements at play in the ongoing U.K. libel case between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy, the wives of two prominent British soccer stars.

On May 10, the so-called Wagatha Christie case officially went to trial in London's High Court, nearly two years after Rebekah, 40, first sued Coleen, 36, for defamation back in June 2020.

In a witness statement on May 13, Coleen said that she was "glad to have put an end" to Rebekah leaking others' private information to the press after she caught the fellow soccer wife "betraying" her "red-handed" in a self-described "sting operation."

If you haven't been following the trial up until this point, we've got you covered. It all kicked off in October 2019, when Coleen—who is the wife of former football player and Derby County F.C. manager Wayne Rooney—accused Rebekah, who is married to Leicester City athlete Jamie Vardy, of leaking false stories about her to the British tabloid The Sun in a now-viral tweet.