Love Island USA: Bring Some Fun to Your Home Decor With Canisters From the Villa

Feel like a you're living at the Love Island villa with these picks from Jonathan Adler.

By Marenah Dobin Jul 29, 2022 3:14 AMTags
Love Island CanistersPeacock/Love Island

Love Island USA is the reality TV show of the summer. Watch this season for romance, fun challenges, drama, love triangles, and, believe it or not, some home decor inspiration. The Love Island villa has some signature design elements that you can incorporate into your own space. Of course, the show is famous for its neon signs, but we've also tracked down the villa's umbrellas and beach towels

All summer long we will deliver the shoppable Love Island content you've been looking for. If you noticed those striped, canisters all around the villa, you have great taste. Those are from the iconic designer Jonathan Adler. They are fun, functional, and a great way to elevate your home.

Love Island USA: Pamper Yourself With the Under-Eye Gels From the Show

Jonathan Adler Canisters from Love Island

Peacock/Love Island

Jonathan Adler Vice Love Canister

Of course, love is top of mind on this reality show, but if you want to bring some positivity to your home, this canister comes in red and black. 

$110
Jonathan Adler
$92
Amazon
$98
Saks Fifth Avenue

Jonathan Adler Vice Peace Canister in Blue

Manifest good vibes with this blue "Peace" canister.

$110
Jonathan Adler
$98
Saks Fifth Avenue
$98
Amazon

Jonathan Adler Vice Secrets Canister

A canister full of secrets— how intriguing. Keep the contents of this canister mysterious or you can use this for snacks, keys, hair ties, or other small essentials.

$130
Jonathan Adler
$158
Farfetch
$134
Harrods

Jonathan Adler Vice Glitter Canister

If you're crafty, you could keep glitter in here. Or if you want the ambiance of glitter without the mess, you use this for something else.

$95
Jonathan Adler
$88
Purple- Amazon
$88
Black- Amazon

Jonathan Adler Vice Munchies Canister

Store your secret snacks in this Jonathan Adler canister, which also comes in black.

$150
Jonathan Adler
$150
$112
Horchow
$150
Neiman Marcus

Jonathan Adler Vice Woof Canister

This canister is pawfect for dog treats. It also comes in black.

$130
Jonathan Adler
$116
Amazon
$130
Neiman Marcus

Jonathan Adler Vice Meow Canister

The canisters aren't just for the dogs. Keep catnip or cat toys in a "meow" canister.

$130
Jonathan Adler
$134
Amazon
$130
Neiman Marcus

Jonathan Adler Vice Meow Canister

You can get the "meow" canister in black and it's on sale.

$130
$98
Jonathan Adler
$134
Amazon
$130
Neiman Marcus

Jonathan Adler Vice Calories Canister

Here's another great spot for your favorite snacks.

$110
Jonathan Adler
$98
Amazon
$110
Neiman Marcus

Jonathan Adler Vice Peace Canister in Black

Bring some peace to your home with this black and white canister.

$110
$83
Jonathan Adler
$98
Saks Fifth Avenue

Jonathan Adler Vice Gilded Peace Canister

Go for the gold with this metallic-adorned canister.

$130
Jonathan Adler

If you're looking for more Love Island-inspired shopping, check out these beauty products from the Villa glam room.

Watch Love Island exclusively on Peacock

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

