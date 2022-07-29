The Wilds Reportedly Canceled After 2 Seasons

The Wilds has come to an abrupt end. After two seasons, the Prime Video series about a group of survivors on a desert island has been canceled. Get the latest details here.

By Daniel Trainor Jul 29, 2022 2:17 AMTags
TVCelebrities
Watch: The Wilds Stars Mia Healey & Erana James Tease Season 2

We're ready to head to a deserted island ourselves after hearing this news.

After two seasons, Prime Video's The Wilds has been canceled, according to Deadline.

The series, which followed a group of teenagers stranded on a desolate island after having been recruited into an elaborate social experiment, premiered its second season on May 6.

The first season followed a group of teenage girls—including Leah (Sarah Pidgeon), Toni (Erana James), Fatin (Sophia Ali), Dot (Shannon Berry) and Martha (Jenna Clause)—as they scrapped for survival on the island after a plane crash.

Season two introduced a group of teenage boys—including Rafael (Zack Calderon), Ivan (Miles Gutierrez-Riley), Kirin (Charles Alexander) and Bo (Tanner Ray Rook)—who found themselves in the same situation on a separate island.

After the teens reached the end of their deadly experiments, they were held captive at a facility and questioned by those that had orchestrated the whole thing. Both groups eventually joined forces at the end of the second season to try to escape.

photos
The Male Stars of The Wilds Season 2

However, mastermind Gretchen (Rachel Griffiths) went on the run and stranded both groups of teenagers on another island with known sexual predator Seth (Alex Fitzalan) overseeing the next phase of the experiment. 

At the end of season two, The Wilds co-showrunner Amy B. Harris teased that plans for a potential third season were already in place. 

"What's so fun about 14 characters is, on both islands, just being able to explore different character relationships with each other," she told Entertainment Weekly in May. "Now we have all 14 in the same place and what does that look like? We know Gretchen has a little bit of time and a plan, so the fun of seeing how the different variations and chemistries we get to play with turn out, that's what I'm most excited about exploring and I think it will be both satisfying and combustible."

Unfortunately, we'll never know what happens next.

Prime Video

For the latest updates on which of your favorite shows have been renewed or canceled, click here.

Trending Stories

1

See Khloe Kardashian’s "Little Lady" True Living Her Best Life on Jet

2

Britney Spears Won’t Be Deposed in Conservatorship Case

3

KJ Apa's New Look Will Have You Doing a Double Take

4

Beyoncé Shares Rare Photo With Blue, Rumi & Sir Ahead of Album Release

5

Kelis Reacts to Her Song Being Sampled on Beyoncé's Renaissance

Latest News

Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Natasha Tells JoJo Siwa to "Grow Up"

The Wilds Reportedly Canceled After 2 Seasons

Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake Turn Up the Heat on Italian Vacation

Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis & Chleb Reunite With a Scandal

TikToker Ophelia Reflects on "Hardest Moment" Amid Her Son's Death

Affordable Cooling Beauty Products to Add to Your Routine This Summer

Serpent Queen Trailer: A Classic French Tale Gets Modern Twist