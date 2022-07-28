Jessica Jones Star Krysten Ritter to Star in the Mysterious Orphan Black Spin-Off

Krysten Ritter is in for the fight of her life.
The Jessica Jones alum will star in AMC's Orphan Black: Echoes, a spin-off of the Tatiana Maslany-starring Orphan Black series, E! News confirms.
Echoes is set in the near future and "takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence," according to the network. "It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal."
Ritter will play Lucy, "a woman with an unimaginable origin story, trying to find her place in the world." Ritter also serves as an executive producer on the series.
Fans of the original series can rest easy, as Echoes boasts Orphan Black co-creator John Fawcett as a director and executive producer.
"For all our dedicated OB fans out there, I am thrilled that we can bring this new chapter to them," Fawcett said in a statement when Echoes was announced. "Without our fans, this new show certainly wouldn't exist and for that I am deeply grateful. I can't wait to 'follow the crazy science' for them!"
Since the cancelation of Jessica Jones in February 2019, Ritter reprised her role as Breaking Bad's Jane Margolis for the 2019 movie El Camino: A Breaking Bad Story and appeared in the Netflix fantasy film Nightbooks in September 2021.
Ritter also directed four episodes of horror series The Girl in the Woods, which streamed on Peacock in October 2021.
While we're still holding out hope that Jessica Jones will re-appear in an upcoming Marvel project—the recently-announced Daredevil series starring Charlie Cox, perhaps?—we eagerly anticipate more Ritter on our screens when Orphan Black: Echoes premieres on AMC in 2023.