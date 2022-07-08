Daredevil Favorites Reportedly Starring in Hawkeye Spin-Off

Watch : Hailee Steinfeld Talks Excitement & Pressure of Playing "Hawkeye"

The upcoming Hawkeye spin-off is turning into a MCU family reunion.

Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, as Daredevil and Kingpin, respectively, have joined the cast of Echo, starring Hawkeye's Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Cox played the titular role on Netflix's Daredevil for three seasons from 2015 to 2018. D'Onofrio played crime lord Kingpin (a.k.a. Wilson Fisk) on the first and third seasons of the series.

After the cancelation of the series, the actors reprised their roles, albeit separately, in different Marvel projects.

Cox made a much-ballyhooed cameo on 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home in a scene alongside Peter Parker (Tom Holland), Happy (Jon Favreau) and Aunt May (Marisa Tomei).

Meanwhile, D'Onofrio as appeared as Kingpin in two episodes of Hawkeye. He fought with Lopez in the season finale after she found out he was responsible for the death of her beloved uncle, William Lopez (Zahn McClarnon).