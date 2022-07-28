Megan Fox Is Making This Controversial Millennial Hairstyle Cool Again

Megan Fox has given the side part hairstyle her stamp of approval after Gen Z canceled the look in 2021.

Thanks to Megan Fox, the side part is in the midst of a glorious comeback!

It makes sense the Good Mourning star would be the one to revive the controversial Millennial hairstyle. After all, Megan has never shied away from bold beauty makeovers. It was just last month she debuted pale pink hair to twin with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly at his Life in Pink documentary premiere

So, it comes as no surprise that her most recent transformation is sure to cause a buzz.

Why, you ask? Back in 2021, Gen Z teens expressed their total disdain for the millennial-favorite side part on TikTok, prompting a whole lot of chatter about whether it was time to retire the style.

"Prove me wrong," user @glowyberd stated, "but I don't think there is a single person who looks better with a side part than they do a middle part." 

TikToker @blushliz responded to the canceled hairstyle, captioning her video, "Forcing a middle part every day because I don't want Gen Z to think I'm old."

But now that it's been more than a year since the hot debate, Megan is reviving the hairstyle in a very modern way. 

On July 27, makeup artist Ash K Holm shared a behind-the-scenes TikTok of the actress' recent photo shoot, in which she sported a deep side part with bouncy curls.

"All hands on deck for finishing touches," Ash wrote alongside the video.

The mastermind behind Megan's hair was Dimitris Giannetos. Earlier this month, the celebrity hairstylist gave Joey King a deep side part, a possible sign that Gen Z is slowly warming up to it.

It's no surprise the A-lister has given this 'do her stamp of approval considering she rocked it many times in the past, especially in movies like Jennifer's Body and Hope & Faith.

Although Megan hasn't discussed the details of her latest look, she previously shared insight into how she coordinates ensembles with MGK.

"Maeve [Reilly] dresses me, but he has a stylist. I wait to see what he's wearing and then choose around that," she told E! News June. "Not every time, but because he can go in so many different directions from all black to being in all pink with zippers and sequins and whistles and feathers. And there's all the things on him, so, I wait for him to choose, and then we wait to try to build a look around that usually."

She added, "Over the course of two years, we have a lot of a lot of things that we've done together."

