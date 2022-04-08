Celebrity Stylist Maeve Reilly Launches Exclusive Revolve Capsule Collection

Everyone is invited: spread love, stay cozy, and look chic in Maeve Reilly's Local Love Club X Revolve collection.

By Carly Shihadeh Apr 08, 2022 7:46 PMTags
E-Comm: Local Love Club X Revolve

Maeve Reilly is spreading love and kindness one Local Love Club sweatsuit at a time, and now you can shop an exclusive collection from the celebrity stylist's brand on Revolve. 

Known for her signature cool-girl look, Maeve's impressive resume includes styling looks for Hailey Bieber, Megan Fox, and Jared Leto. She has also made a name for herself on Instagram and Youtube, posting photos and videos of her styling tips and her own outfits, often involving what has become her "uniform" and a staple outfit for fashion girls in Los Angeles: sweatsuits, cropped tank tops, and trendy sneakers. 

The stylist hopes her Local Love Club styles will serve as a reminder to always be kind.

"The more positivity we put out in the world, the more positivity we receive," says Maeve. "I hope that every time you wear your TLLC x Revolve, it is a reminder to keep spreading love and light."

Scroll below for Local Love Club's cozy staples you won't want to take off. This is a club that everyone is invited to join.

Local Love Club X Revolve Lovers Uniform Tank

Pair this adorable staple tank top with your sweats for the warmer months ahead.

$55
Revolve

Local Love Club X Revolve Thank You Hoodie

Let everyone know you're a member of The Local Love Club with this cozy hoodie.

$185
Revolve

Local Love Club X Revolve Lovers Uniform Pant

Pair these sweats with the sweatshirt above to complete your lovers uniform.

$165
Revolve

Local Love Club X Revolve Thank You Pullover

We love the bright pink pop of color on this vintage cream-colored sweatshirt

$165
Revolve

Local Love Club X Revolve Lovers Uniform Pant

If you see us wearing these sweats all day everyday, no you didn't.

$165
Revolve

Local Love Club X Revolve Everyones Invited Pullover

Everyone's invited to spread love with this adorable sweatshirt

$165
Revolve

Local Love Club X Revolve Lovers Uniform Pant

This chocolate color is trending, making these the perfect addition to your sweatpants collection.

$165
Revolve

