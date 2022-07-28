Kim Kardashian's Latest SKIMS Swimsuit Campaign Stars Paris Jackson, Bella Poarch, and Madison Bailey

Watch : Inside SKIMS' Swim Launch

Kim Kardashian's clothing brand SKIMS has become the "it" brand to keep up with. The company's latest move centers around the next generation of talent. Paris Jackson, Bella Poarch, and Madison Bailey bring their influence to the brand's newest swimsuit launch, in an exclusive video shared with E! News. This drop is full of fashion-forward looks, including accessories like towels and Kim's signature gloves.

"I've known Kim for a while and have always admired her style, so to be in the latest swim campaign for SKIMS is a full circle moment. I love the brand and doing this shoot was so much fun," Paris Jackson said in a press release. Bella Poarch shared, "I'm obsessed with the new collection - from gloves to dresses, there is so much to choose from and I love how the brand always pushes style boundaries this way. I couldn't be more excited to work with them."

These SKIMS swimsuit styles drop on July 28, 2022, at 12 PM ET/ 9 AM PT. The styles are available in seven colors with sizes ranging from XXS to 4X.