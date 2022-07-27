Exclusive

How Avengers: Endgame Influenced Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

In an exclusive chat with E! News at 2022 Comic-Con, Ant-Man director Peyton Reed and star Paul Rudd revealed how Avengers: Endgame impacted their upcoming movie.

By Daniel Trainor Jul 27, 2022 2:21 AMTags
MoviesExclusivesPaul RuddComic-ConEvangeline LillyMichael DouglasMarvelMichelle PfeifferCelebrities
Watch: Ant-Man 3: Paul Rudd & Peyton Reed on Endgame's After Effects

Ant-Man is drawing some very big inspiration from the events of Avengers: Endgame

The third Ant-Man movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, his theaters February 17, 2023. When it does, director Peyton Reed and star Paul Rudd exclusively told E! News at 2022 Comic-Con that "The Snap" from 2019's Endgame still has huge ramifications for Ant-Man and, more specifically, his alter ego Scott Lang. 

As a refresher: After surviving Thanos' infamous finger snap, Scott was reunited with daughter Cassie (Emma Fuhrmann), now five years older, at the conclusion of Endgame. Kathryn Newton will now play Cassie in Quantumania

"[Scott]'s daughter Cassie is 18 in this movie now because of the events that happened in Endgame," Peyton said. "What is that like for Scott Lang? His daughter is not a little girl anymore. She's a young woman."

Anybody else suddenly humming Britney Spears?

Peyton, who also directed 2015's Ant-Man and 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp, isn't taking the opportunity for granted. 

photos
Comic-Con 2022: Star Sightings

"When we made the first Ant-Man, if you had told us we were going to get to do a trilogy, I'm not sure we would have believed you," he said. "We had all of these ideas that we wanted to do and we finally got to do them."

Peyton hinted that Quantumania will involve going into the Quantum Realm to meet "all of these new characters," but he also revealed that there are less-than-sunny days ahead for the film's star, saying, "We're beating the hell out of Scott Lang in this movie."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Regardless, Paul insists that Marvel fans will be pleased with the final product. 

"People will be surprised. I think we've still captured what's really fun and unique about the Ant-Man films, but this seems grander in scale," he said. "That sounds like a pun when you're talking about an Ant-Man movie, but it's epic."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania also stars Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas and Jonathan Majors

Trending Stories

1

Teen Mom's Mackenzie McKee and Josh McKee Break Up Again

2

Titanic Actor David Warner Dead at 80

3

See Tristan Thompson Reunite With “Princess” True After Trip to Greece

4

Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to JoJo Siwa: "What Did I Do to You?"

5

Jennifer Aniston Shares Glimpse Into Her Beach Getaway in New Selfie

Latest News

Exclusive

How Avengers: Endgame Influenced Ant-Man 3

Constance Wu Returns to Instagram After Being "Off the Grid" for Years

Love Island: Be a Villa Bombshell With Swimwear From the Show

Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to JoJo Siwa: "What Did I Do to You?"

JoJo Siwa Reveals “Bald Spot” and Stress Rash From Dance Moms

White Lotus’s Brittany O’Grady Celebrates Bachelorette Party

Shop These Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Restocks Before They Sell Out