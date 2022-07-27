How Avengers: Endgame Influenced Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Watch : Ant-Man 3: Paul Rudd & Peyton Reed on Endgame's After Effects

Ant-Man is drawing some very big inspiration from the events of Avengers: Endgame.

The third Ant-Man movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, his theaters February 17, 2023. When it does, director Peyton Reed and star Paul Rudd exclusively told E! News at 2022 Comic-Con that "The Snap" from 2019's Endgame still has huge ramifications for Ant-Man and, more specifically, his alter ego Scott Lang.

As a refresher: After surviving Thanos' infamous finger snap, Scott was reunited with daughter Cassie (Emma Fuhrmann), now five years older, at the conclusion of Endgame. Kathryn Newton will now play Cassie in Quantumania.

"[Scott]'s daughter Cassie is 18 in this movie now because of the events that happened in Endgame," Peyton said. "What is that like for Scott Lang? His daughter is not a little girl anymore. She's a young woman."

Anybody else suddenly humming Britney Spears?

Peyton, who also directed 2015's Ant-Man and 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp, isn't taking the opportunity for granted.