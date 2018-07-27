Britney Spears Is Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman in "Ew!" Sketch

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Jul. 27, 2018 4:45 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's Britney Abby, bitch!

Jimmy Fallon showed a clip from "Ew!" on NBC's The Tonight Show Thursday, in which sassy tween Sara (Fallon) and her sleepaway camp BFF Abby (Britney Spears) compared their Throwback Thursday Instagram photos and played a made-up game called Fashion Freeze. Dressed in a cropped sweater and a scalloped skirt, a cheery Abby arrived with a gift in tow. "You forgot your mermaid pillow in your bunk," she informed Sara. "Here, I brought it with me."

"So, what have you been up to since camp?" Sara asked a little later.

"I'm still super obsessed with horses. I love horses!" Abby replied. "And when I grow up, I'm going to have 40 horses." Impressed, Sara said, "Wow! Would you rather fight 40 duck-sized horses or one horse-sized duck?" Annoyed, Abby said, "You ask me that every time I see you."

"I'm sorry!" Sara said. "I read somewhere online it's a good ice breaker."

Watch

Jimmy Fallon Boasts About Tonight Show Book Club Winner

Next, Sara asked Abby whether they should return to camp.

"I'm not sure," Abby said. "I mean, we'd be the oldest campers there."

"We're still too young to be counselors. We're stuck between two worlds. It's like, I'm not a girl..." Sara said. Abby finished her thought, singing "not yet a woman," referencing Spears' hit.

After a FaceTime call from Sara's step-dad, they ended the sketch with an "Ew!" speed round. Abby said matcha-flavored ice cream is "ew," "those weird pop-up phone holder things" are "ew," sun-dried tomatoes are "ew," squishies are "ew" and Steve Carell is..."so cute." Really? "Yeah, he's like a really talented actor. Have you ever seen Despicable Me 3?" Finally, Abby called Las Vegas "cute." In a nod to Spears' former residency, she said, "I would, like, totally live there."

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Britney Spears , The Tonight Show , LOL , Entertainment , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Reese Witherspoon

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Roseanne Barr

Roseanne Barr Apologizes to Valerie Jarrett—Then Insults Her Hair

Paris Hilton, Doggy Mansion

Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton and More Stars Who've Commissioned Over-the-Top Homes for Their Pets

Avengers: Infinity War

Behind the Scenes of Avengers: Infinity War's Crushing Finale

Jennifer Lopez, Instagram

How Jennifer Lopez Tamed Alex Rodriguez: From Serial Star Dater to MVP of Her Heart

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are Engaged

Cardi B, Bruno Mars, 2018 Grammy Awards, Performances

Cardi B Pulls Out of Tour With Bruno Mars: ''I'm Not Ready to Leave My Baby''

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.