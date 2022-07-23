Bruce Willis and Daughter Mabel, 10, Dance Together in Adorable Video

Despite his health struggle, Bruce Willis keeps on dancing—and smiling.
In a video that his wife Emma Willis posted on Instagram on July 22, the 67-year-old Die Hard actor is seen showing off his dance moves with the couple's daughter Mabel Ray, 10, on a porch. The clip is set to a remix of Lizzo's song "About Damn Time."
Emma captioned her post, "Bringing that weekend in strong! #TGIF #happyfriday."
Many fans shared the same sentiment in the comments. "Thank you for sharing videos of Bruce," one of them wrote. "I am sure all the fans throughout the globe love to see him smile and have fun."
Another user commented, "Love seeing Mr Willis smiling and happy."
Emma posted her video almost four months after the actor's family announced that the Armageddon star will retire from acting after being "diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities." He still has three movies that are set to be released.
In addition to Mabel, Bruce and Emma are also parents to Evelyn Willis, 8, while the actor and ex-wife Demi Moore share three daughters—Rumer Willis, 33, Scout Willis, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 28.
After the announcement about Bruce health diagnosis, Emma continued to share on Instagram heartwarming photos and home videos of the actor spending his retirement with his loved ones and friends. In May, she posted a clip of the actor playing basketball with his buddies.
The following month, Emma shared on her Instagram Story a photo of Bruce helping Mabel with her loose tooth, writing, "He's the guy that pulls the teeth out around here."
Also in June, on Father's Day, Emma posted a pic of the star playing with her and their daughters.
She wrote, "Happy Father's Day to this fun, loving, generous, big hearted girl dad. We simply adore you."
Days later, Bruce was spotted on a rare outing, running errands with his wife in Los Angeles.
The actor also enjoyed a trip down memory lane earlier this month, when he returned to the top of the Fox Plaza in Los Angeles, where he filmed the original Die Hard. His visit coincided with the 34th anniversary of the hit film.
As she continues to support her husband, Emma has been open about how she struggles to balance taking care of her loved ones while looking after herself.
"I put my family's needs above my own, which I found does not make me any kind of hero," Emma told The Bump in comments posted in May. "That amount of care for everyone else within my household had taken a toll on my mental health and overall health, and it served no one in my family."
Weeks later, she wrote on her Instagram Story, "When you put everyone's needs above your own, no one wins. I don't do this perfectly but I really am trying so I can be the best I can be for the people I love and adore."