Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira Are Reuniting For New Walking Dead Spin-Off

One of The Walking Dead's most cherished love stories is getting a final chapter.

Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira will star in an upcoming Walking Dead spin-off limited series, it was announced at Comic-Con 2022 on July 22.

Lincoln played series protagonist Rick Grimes on the first nine seasons of The Walking Dead from 2010 to 2018. Gurira played Michonne on seasons three through nine from 2012 to 2020. The unlikely pair eventually became a couple during the show's sixth season in 2016.

When viewers last saw Rick, he had disappeared in a helicopter early in season nine. Michonne was last seen on a solo mission attempting to find him after receiving information that he might still be alive.

While specific details about the untitled series remain scarce, The Walking Dead fans can revel in the fact that Lincoln and Gurira have been highly involved in the series' creative process and evolution.