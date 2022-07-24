Everything We Know About Daisy Jones & The Six

Watch : How The Summer I Turned Pretty Series Differs From Book

Daisy Jones & The Six is about to be your next TV and musical obsession.

Based on the 2019 novel of the same name written by Taylor Jenkins Reid, the Amazon Prime Video series will likewise center on the whirlwind rise and subsequent implosion of a 1970s rock band led by the titular frontwoman, Daisy.

The novel was optioned for a TV show before it even hit shelves, and not just by Amazon Studios—Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine banner is also at the helm. As Reese said in 2018, "As soon as I started reading Daisy Jones & The Six, I immediately fell head over heels in love with it."

"I'm thrilled to be bringing it to the screen with Amazon and Jen Salke, whose passionate pursuit of the material spoke volumes," she continued. "With [Scott] Neustadter and [Michael H.] Weber, two writers I deeply admire, stewarding this project, I am so confident that Daisy and her band's journey toward finding their voice will leave just as permanent a mark with viewers around the world as it did with me."