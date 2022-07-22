Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Pack on the PDA Amid Paris Trip With Their Kids

Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck looked more in love than ever as they shared a kiss on a park bench in Paris. Find out more about their romantic getaway below.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are living la vie en rose in Paris.  

Less than a week after saying "I do" in Las Vegas, the Marry Me star, 52, and Justice League actor, 49, have been spotted enjoying a romantic getaway to the City of Love.  

The newlyweds were photographed looking more in love than ever as they shared a sweet kiss on a park bench at the Élysée Palace on July 22, per Daily Mail

The pair, who got engaged in April before marrying in a surprise July 16 ceremony, kept their outfits effortlessly chic, with Ben sporting a light blue button down, dark blue trousers and white sneakers. He also had his camera close at hand, seemingly ready to document their trip forever. 

Meanwhile, Jen looked stunning in a white floral sundress and sandals combination, which she completed with a pair of sunglasses and a bright red purse.  

photos
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck: Romance Rewind

But they weren't alone in their festivities. Ben's daughters, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, who he shares with ex Jennifer Garner, and Jen's 14-year-old Emme, from her marriage to Marc Anthony, were also in attendance on the couple's getaway, per Daily Mail

Best Image / BACKGRID

In addition to taking in the Parisian scenery, the pair also got a taste of the city's cuisine when they stepped out for a bite to eat at Le Matignon Restaurant near the Champs-Élysées on July 21.

Ben and Jen, who were dressed to the nines, enjoyed their meal before embarking on a dreamy, scenic drive through the French capital together.  

On her On The JLo newsletter, Jen opened up about the couple's spontaneous decision to tie the knot. "We did it," she wrote. "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted." 

