See Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on Romantic Trip to Paris After Las Vegas Wedding

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are taking their amour to Paris.
Just days after tying the knot in Las Vegas, the couple embarked on a dreamy trip to the French capital. The pair were photographed holding hands on a stroll before enjoying a romantic dinner outing on July 21, as seen in pics obtained by E! News. Jennifer wore a red dress with a V-neck while pulling up her hair in a chic bun. Her new husband was dressed up in a suit and tie for the occasion.
Jen, 52, and Ben, 49, asked for a table on the outside terrace for their dinner at Le Matignon Restaurant near the Champs-Élysées, according to People. The restaurant's menu offers truffled ravioli, confit filet of salmon with champagne sauce, sesame crusted tuna loin, veal Milanese, steak tartare and more dishes.
"They just showed up," an eyewitness told the outlet. "He looked like a typical American except he had on a jacket and tie in this heat." The duo reportedly stayed for two hours before taking a nighttime drive through the City of Light.
While it's unclear if this is their official honeymoon, it seems the newlyweds wasted no time setting off for a luxe vacation after their wedding on July 17. Ben and J.Lo exchanged rings and vows at Sin City's A Little White Wedding Chapel, with a source telling E! News, "It was very spur of the moment."
J.Lo announced their nuptials in her newsletter soon after.
"We did it," the singer wrote. "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world."
And it's not the only celebration they'll be having, per E! News' source: "They have a bigger official ceremony planned but wanted this moment for their immediate family."
