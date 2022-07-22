Nina Dobrev Hilariously Trolls Boyfriend Shaun White With TikTok Trend

Nina Dobrev recently took part in the TikTok trend of comparing her childhood crush to the person she's with now: Shaun White. However, the hilarious twist may just surprise you.

Watch: Nina Dobrev & Shaun White Make Their Red Carpet Debut

All is fair in love and war TikTok.
 
Just ask Nina Dobrev, who recently took part in the trend of TikTok users comparing their childhood crush to who they "ended up with." In her July 20 video, the Vampire Diaries alum—who has been dating Shaun White for a little over two years—began the video by showing off photos of her childhood crush, Brad Pitt.
 
However, when it came time to reveal her love now—although the Olympic athlete is briefly seen—his quick appearance is followed by a record-scratching noise since the camera instead panned to focus on her adorable dog, Maverick (which was also followed with a cute pic of just her and her pup).
 
All jokes aside, the actress and Olympic snowboarder have proved they're still going strong more than two years after they first began dating. In fact, on the heels of Shaun announcing his retirement from snowboarding after competing in the Beijing Olympics earlier this year, Nina penned a sweet tribute honoring the gold medalist.

Inside Shaun White and Nina Dobrev's Greece Trip

"I'm in awe of you," she wrote in a February Instagram post dedicated to the athlete. "Today we are celebrating you. Your hard work. Your passion. Your determination. Your talent. Your class. Your fearlessness. Your courage. Your soul. Your heart. YOUR LEGACY." 

As the Degrassi star put it, "I couldn't be more proud. Of everything you have accomplished over the last 20 years as a competitor and the man you have become. You are one of a kind. You are a true hero and you inspire me daily." 

TikTok

Adding that "the end of one chapter means the beginning of an exciting new one with endless possibilities," Nina wrote, "You will forever be the G.O.A.T. of snowboarding. Not to mention you are also the G.(B).O.A.T. = Greatest Boyfriend Of All Time."
 
Sorry, Maverick.

