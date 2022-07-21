Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy Weigh in on Alfonso Ribeiro Hosting DWTS

Jenna Johnson and Valentin "Val" Chmerkovskiy are giving Dancing With the Stars' newest cast addition a 10.
The couple weighed in on Alfonso Ribeiro's return to the competition series, this time as Tyra Banks' season 31 co-host, exclusively with E! News' Daily Pop.
"I think Alfonso's the perfect host, the perfect candidate," Val told Daily Pop at the 2022 ESPYS on July 20. "He won the show, so he's got a lot of experience." Alfonso took home the season 19 Mirror Ball trophy with partner Witney Carson in 2014.
"We're all friends," Val continued. "He's got rapport with the cast, and this show is all about family and fun entertainment. I think it belongs on Disney+, so I'm excited for what's in store."
After 30 seasons on ABC, the ballroom dance competition series is making the move to Disney+ for its upcoming season, something Jenna said will be "a nice refresh for the show," adding, "I cannot wait."
While the longtime pros haven't announced if they'll be returning for the new season—though Val has heavily hinted that season 30 might have been his last—they will soon have their hands full as first-time parents. The two announced they are expecting on July 15.
"We've been waiting for this moment for a very long time," Jenna told Daily Pop. "So, the fact that it's finally here, we are just ecstatic. And I can't wait for all the challenges, for no sleep, for all of it."
Celebrating the sports world's biggest athletes at the ESPYS, Val noted that athletics will play a huge part in their child's life, "in terms of discipline, in terms of their own personal growth [and] physical growth."
And even if their kid doesn't follow in their parents' ballroom dance footsteps, Jenna said that as "huge advocates for athleticism and being active in general," they will be supportive "no matter what they choose."
Check out the full interview above.