Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Welcome to Wrexham Trailer Is Surprisingly Inspirational

Who knew football could have us this much in our feels?
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney become owners of Wrexham A.F.C., the third oldest professional football (a.k.a. soccer, for the Americans in the crowd) club in the world, in the trailer for the docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, premiering August 24 on FX.
This is no joke, either.
The two Hollywood mega-stars actually bought the Red Dragons back in 2020 and the series follows their journey to turn the underdog squad into a contender.
It's a journey that's not always smooth sailing, as Ryan explains, "I think the biggest challenge is the community looking around going, ‘What the f-ck are these two guys doing here?'"
At an introductory press conference, a young fan grills Ryan and Rob about why they wanted to purchase the team in the first place, to which Ryan answers, ""We had no direct connection. It was just a feeling."
The spry Wrexham devotee counters back, "What me and my dad thought was, because Wrexham's red and Deadpool's red…," to which Ryan cuts him off and jokes, "That's the real reason."
The trailer gives insight into how much the team means to the town, which is located in Wales and is home to about 65,000 people.
"Wrexham is a town that battles against odds constantly," one fan explains, "but the thing that we love is the football club."
It goes much deeper than that, however, as another fan says, "Football's more than a game. It's not life and death…it's more important than that."
It's clear that there's more on the line than sporting bragging rights—and Wrexham is putting plenty of pressure on their new A-list owners.
"If they're successful," a Wrexham fans says, "it will be the biggest day in the history of the town."
Welcome to Wrexham premieres August 24 on FX.