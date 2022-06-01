Why Ryan Reynolds Could Show Up on Stranger Things

Watch : Stranger Things Season 4: Hawkins Goes HORROR

Could Ryan Reynolds venture to the Upside Down? Well, stranger things have happened!

Stranger Things executive producer and director Shawn Levy says Reynolds would fit right in with the Stranger Things' cast, which includes Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour.

And Levy should know. He and fellow Canadian Reynolds recently worked together on Free Guy, The Adam Project and the upcoming Deadpool 3.

"I want to see a Ryan Reynolds cameo in anything," Levy told The Hollywood Reporter. "The truth is, my career over the past half-decade has been defined by Stranger Things and my collaborations with Ryan, so it would be deeply trippy but satisfying to see my two worlds collide."

He continued, "So, Ryan Reynolds, get ready for season five."

While we don't want to get our hopes up, Reynolds is the king of cameos as he has uncredited appearances in A Million Ways to Die in the West, Ted and Taylor Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" music video.