Bachelorette Alum Tyler Cameron and Model Paige Lorenze Confirm Romance With PDA-Packed NYC Outing

It looks like everything's coming up roses for Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze.

Just a little more than a week after multiple sources told E! News the Bachelorette alum and the model are dating, the couple seemingly confirmed their romance with some PDA in New York City. Tyler and Paige were photographed kissing while walking through the city on July 17.

Of course, this isn't the first time the two have been spotted together recently. Page Six previously reported that they stopped by Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York, over Fourth of July weekend, and Tyler made a cameo in a one of Paige's recent TikTok videos. In fact, a source close to the reality star told E! News July 8 that Tyler and Paige "have been seeing each other for a month."

Tyler was previously in a relationship with Camila Kendra. A source close to him told E! News in August 2021 that the Bachelor Nation member and the model broke up after less than a year of dating. Additionally, Tyler was romantically linked to Gigi Hadid in 2019, and fans watched his journey to find love on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette earlier that year, where he was one of her final two suitors (the two also briefly reconnected after the show).