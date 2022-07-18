Emily Ratajkowski and Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Break Up After 4 Years of Marriage

Watch : Kelly Clarkson Says Talking About Divorce Is Hard to "Navigate"

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard are going their separate ways.

The supermodel and film producer have officially broken up after four years of marriage, multiple outlets reported on July 18. A source close to Emily told People, "They split recently. It was Em's decision. She is doing okay."

Neither spouse has spoken out about the split.

Emily and Sebastian first made headlines back in February 2018, when she announced on Instagram that the couple, who had recently sparked romance rumors at the time, had tied the knot at a New York City courthouse.

"Sooo I have a surprise," the My Body author wrote at the time, "I got married today." Emily also included a series of snapshots of her and Sebastian, including one where he can be seen kissing her cheek and sporting two gold rings that read ‘EM' and ‘RATA'.

Less than two weeks later, the newlyweds made their red carpet debut together at the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards and, as a source told E! News, "Emily looked so in love with her husband."