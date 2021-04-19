Emily Ratajkowski Shares Her Honest Feelings About Breastfeeding in Relatable Photos With Baby Sylvester

Ever since becoming a new mom, Emily Ratajkowski feels like she's doing one thing—and only one thing.
The 29-year-old Gone Girl actress took to Instagram on Sunday, April 18 to share a few pics of herself breastfeeding newborn son Sylvester. The star and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard welcomed their first child on March 8.
"If it seems like I'm always breastfeeding it's because I am," she captioned the post.
In one of the pics, Emily appeared to have her eyes shut while breastfeeding the little one, making the new mom seem to be exhausted. In the other shot, Emily was looking at the camera with a half-smile, as though she was ready to move on with her day.
Among those sharing support was Paris Hilton, who commented, "So happy for you," adding a heart emoji.
Other followers were quick to share words of encouragement about breastfeeding, including one individual who offered, "They get faster! It's a full time job..."
Another user commented, "Such a special time, enjoy every second." And a third fan wrote, "he is so big and he needs a lot of milk obviously [smiling emojis] you doing great, mama."
This isn't the first time Emily has referenced feeding Sly on social media, as she posted a pic on March 24 of herself gazing at her son as he breastfed. "Beautiful boy," she captioned that one.
The We Are Your Friends performer announced her pregnancy with a Vogue essay in October, during which she described her decision to embrace the feelings of powerlessness she had been experiencing as she prepared for parenthood.
"I'm completely and undeniably helpless when it comes to almost everything surrounding my pregnancy: how my body will change, who my child will be," she wrote at the time. "But I'm surprisingly unbothered. Instead of feeling afraid, I feel a new sense of peace. I'm already learning from this person inside my body. I'm full of wonder."