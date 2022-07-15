Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Says Her “Body Is Slowing Down” as She Enters Third Trimester

Watch : Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7

Hilaria Baldwin is finding ways to stay fit during her pregnancy.

The yoga guru, who is currently expecting her seventh child with husband Alec Baldwin, shared how she's changing up her workout routine as she heads into the final trimester of her pregnancy.

"I feel my body slowing down," Hilaria captioned a July 14 throwback workout video, which featured her doing squats in heels. "I love exercising while pregnant and feel grateful that my pregnancies have allowed for me to be active."

However, just because Hilaria has been able to maintain a fitness regimen while expecting, that doesn't mean that each of her pregnancies has followed the same rule book.

"We all know that every pregnancy is different and much control we have to let go to nature and listen to what our reality is," she wrote. "I got pregnant with Carmen at 28 and I'm 38 [about] to have this baby girl. Age and wear and tear of so many pregnancies and babies are things I def feel."