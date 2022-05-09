Watch Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin Reveal the Sex of Baby No. 7

The Baldwins are ready to welcome their next family member with open arms.
On May 9, Hilaria Baldwin and husband Alec Baldwin confirmed that they are expecting a baby girl later this year.
"It's always been both fun and meaningful for me to find out what is the sex of my baby, yet, as I grow and learn, I want to do it a bit differently this time around," Hilaria explained on Instagram. "What will make our baby a loving, whole person? What matters? What will make them feel seen, free, and proud?"
Hilaria proceeded to film her six children sharing their wishes, encouragement and advice to their future baby sister.
"We can only guide, encourage their spirit, listen, share our experiences, and learn from them, as we watch their own journey," she explained. "We can provide as good a life as we can, but the rest is up to our baby to discover their own, unique self…I feel so much joy, watching these children, who are filled with love and the most simple, kind wisdom. Hearing them share their words is one of my greatest gifts in life."
Hilaria and Alec are already parents to Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 19 months, and Maria Lucia, 14 months, who they welcomed via surrogate. Alec is also dad to daughter Ireland Baldwin, 26, who he shares with his ex, Kim Basinger.
While their children had plenty of encouraging words of wisdom for their future sibling, Mom and Dad also shared some advice in their video.
Alec said that one characteristic doesn't define you. As for Hilaria, she urged her baby to explore all that the world has to offer with little to no fear.
"Feel free to immerse in and express all parts of your identity without being shamed, limited or bullied," she said. "You don't have to prove yourself to anyone."
Hilaria added, "I can't wait to meet you, my daughter."
The couple's growing family comes as Alec is facing a wrongful death lawsuit after he discharged a prop gun, accidentally shooting Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza. After the incident, Halyna was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead, while Joel was taken by ambulance to another medical center for treatment and was released.
In response to the lawsuit, Alec's attorneys said in a statement to E! News, "Any claim that Alec was reckless is entirely false. He, Halyna and the rest of the crew relied on the statement by the two professionals responsible for checking the gun that it was a ‘cold gun'—meaning there is no possibility of a discharge, blank or otherwise."