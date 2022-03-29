Hilaria Baldwin Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin

Watch : Hilaria Gives Birth to 5th Child With Alec Baldwin

The Baldwin family is getting a new addition later this year.

On March 29, Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin announced they're expecting another baby together. "After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall," Hilaria, who previously opened up about suffering a miscarriage in 2019, captioned her Instagram post. "We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we're beyond happy with this surprise."

The author and the 30 Rock alum are already parents to kids Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3 and Eduardo, 18 months, and Maria Lucia, 13 months, who they welcomed via surrogate. Alec is also dad to daughter Ireland Baldwin, 26, who he shares with his ex, Kim Basinger.

Along with her message, Hilaria also shared a video from when they told their kids about her pregnancy, noting, "As you can see, they are super excited!"