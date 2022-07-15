Ludacris Weighs In on the Future of the Fast & Furious Franchise

Watch : Ludacris on How His Kids Inspired Netflix's Karma's World

All good things must come to an end…or do they?

The Fast & Furious franchise is approaching the beginning of the end with its upcoming 10th installment, set to release next year. Now, longtime star Ludacris revealed whether the franchise should pursue more spin-offs in the future, a la 2019's Hobbs & Shaw.

"It all depends," he exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop on July 15. "If they're done right, that's the key to it."

He continued, "This franchise is the only one that is based off of human beings that is within that top 10 grossing movies of all time, because everything else is superheroes and things of that nature."

The 44-year-old first appeared as Tej Parker in the 2003 sequel 2 Fast 2 Furious, and later returned for Fast Five in 2011. He has starred in every subsequent film since, including the most recent flick F9, which premiered in 2021.

"I just feel blessed beyond belief, man," he said about his involvement in the series. "I'm very, very blessed that we made it that far."