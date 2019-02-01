Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham Battle Idris Elba in Fast & Furious' Hobbs & Shaw Trailer

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Feb. 1, 2019 6:34 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Fast &amp;amp; Furious Presents: Hobbs &amp;amp; Shaw

Universal Pictures

Daaaaaaamn...

That's what people tend to say when they watch Fast & Furious movies, and that's what you're likely say when you see the new trailer for the franchise's first spinoff, Fast & Furious: Hobbs & ShawDwayne Johnson reprises his role of Diplomatic Security Agent Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham returns as Deckard Shaw. The two form an unlikely alliance to take on Idris Elba, who plays a villain named Brixton. The trailer is packed with explosions, tons of fight scenes and car chases and a transformation by Elba. In fact, Johnson recently tweeted that the movie showcases "the biggest showdown the Fast & Furious franchise has ever seen."

The movie also stars Eiza González as a character named Madam M, and Vanessa Kirby as Deckard's sister, Hattie. 

Photos

Dwayne Johnson's Sweetest Dad Moments

Deadpool 2 director David Leitch helmed the movie, while longtime Fast & Furious franchise screenwriter Chris Morgan penned the script.

Earlier this week, the first poster for the film was released and shows the two leading men posing next to their sweet rides.

Hobbs & Shaw is set for release on August 2.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Dwayne Johnson , Movies , Fast and Furious , Jason Statham , Top Stories , Apple News , Idris Elba

Trending Stories

Latest News
Gina Rodriguez

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

JWoww, Jenni Farley, Roger Mathews

Jenni "JWoww" Farley Fights Back Against Roger Mathews' "False" Accusations

Heather Morris, Glee

12 Times Birthday Girl Heather Morris Stole the Show on Glee as Unicorn-Lover Brittany S. Pierce

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and the Kardashians Celebrate Stormi Webster's First Birthday

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Rocks a Wild Print for Royal Visit With Prince Harry: See More of Her Pregnancy Style

Lauren Conrad, Liam Conrad, Disneyland

Cheers to 33! See Lauren Conrad's Cutest Family Moments as We Toast to Her Birthday

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Rachel Bloom

This Is How Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Is Ending

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.