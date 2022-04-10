Vin Diesel Says Brie Larson Is Joining Fast & Furious 10: "Welcome to the Family"

Vin Diesel announced on April 9 that Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson, also known for playing Captain Marvel, is joining the 10th Fast & Furious film.

Welcome to the Fast & Furious family, Brie Larson!

On Saturday, April 9, veteran franchise star Vin Diesel posted a photo of himself with the Oscar-winning actress on Instagram, saying she has joined the cast of the upcoming film Fast & Furious 10.

"Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to your self 'that's captain Marvel.' Clearly there is love and laughter in this image," the actor wrote. "What you don't see however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast10."

He continued, "You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie. @brielarson"

E! News has reached out for comment from Larson and the film franchise's studio, Universal Pictures, and has not heard back.

Two of Vin's Fast & Furious past co-stars commented on his post. Ludacris posted two star emojis, while Jordana Brewster shared four clapping emojis and two red hearts.

Larson had earlier this year made public her desire to join the hit action film franchise. "Please, please tell everybody I would of course want to be in a Fast & Furious movie," she told Uproxx in February. "I'm obsessed. I love them. I think they're so good. They're so fun. And they've made me appreciate cars. And it's something that should be appreciated. They're incredible. So of course, please."

In addition to Larson, Fast & Furious 10 is also set to star franchise newcomers Jason Momoa and Daniela Melchior, as well as returning stars Ludaris, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and Sung Kang. Justin Lin returns to direct. The movie is set for release on May 19, 2023.

