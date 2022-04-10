Vin Diesel Says Brie Larson Is Joining Fast & Furious 10: "Welcome to the Family"

Watch : Brie Larson Turned Down "Captain Marvel" Role Multiple Times

Welcome to the Fast & Furious family, Brie Larson!

On Saturday, April 9, veteran franchise star Vin Diesel posted a photo of himself with the Oscar-winning actress on Instagram, saying she has joined the cast of the upcoming film Fast & Furious 10.

"Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to your self 'that's captain Marvel.' Clearly there is love and laughter in this image," the actor wrote. "What you don't see however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast10."

He continued, "You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie. @brielarson"

E! News has reached out for comment from Larson and the film franchise's studio, Universal Pictures, and has not heard back.