Neil Patrick Harris Attempts to Take a NSFW Gym Pic in Uncoupled Trailer

Neil Patrick Harris is learning that dating isn't what it used to be.

In Uncoupled, coming to Netflix July 29, NPH plays Michael Lawson "a successful New York City real estate agent with a great career, a supportive family, close friends, and a loving relationship with his partner of 17 years, Colin (Tuc Watkins)," according to the streamer. "But when Colin unexpectedly moves out on the eve of his 50th birthday, Michael is completely blindsided."

Michael is forced to dip his toes back into the world of dating and, well, you can probably guess how that goes.

"Do you have any idea what it's like to be single again for a gay man at my age?" he asks in the trailer. Fret not, Michael doesn't waste any time in showing us, as he finds himself at the club with his friends and attempting to navigate the world of gay dating apps.

It's not exactly smooth sailing at first, as Michael confronts two strangers and asks them "Wait, are you offering me a pity three-way?"