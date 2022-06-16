How Neil Patrick Harris Really Feels About Becoming a Dad to Teenagers

Watch : Neil Patrick Harris GAMES With Teenage Twins on Nintendo

Already an accomplished actor, singer, writer and host, Neil Patrick Harris will soon take on his toughest role yet: becoming a dad to teenagers.

"You spend a lot of time with kids as parents, trying to instill values and humor and agency with them," he exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop on June 16. "Now that they're older and they don't like you anymore, you can sort of see how that plays out."

Neil welcomed twins Harper and Gideon Burtka-Harris with husband David Burtka in 2010. Now, the siblings are inching closer and closer to teenagerhood. "They will be 12 years old in October, which will be their golden birthday," Neil said before jokingly adding, "which means they'll want some big-ass party."

Currently on-location for his latest project in Cardiff, Wales, Neil won't get to spend this Father's Day in person with his family, but he did share some of his best fatherly advice with Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester and Loni Love.