Your First Look at Neil Patrick Harris' Netflix Series From The Creator of Sex and the City

Neil Patrick Harris is heading back to TV in a Netflix series from the creator of Sex and the City. Get all the details about Uncoupled here!

Talk about a dream TV couple! 

Neil Patrick Harris and Sex and the City creator Darren Star are teaming up for Uncoupled, which will hit Netflix on July 29, the streamer reports. 

While we couldn't be more excited for this dynamic duo to link up, things aren't quite as rosy for Neil's character.

"Michael (Neil Patrick Harris) thought his life was perfect until his husband blindsides him by walking out the door after 17 years," according to the series description. "Overnight, Michael has to confront two nightmares—losing what he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties in New York City."

The horror!

Uncoupled also stars Emerson Brooks, Tisha Campbell, Tuc Watkins and Marcia Gay Harden.

The series marks Neil's first regular TV acting role since Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events, which aired from 2017-2019. He's also lent his voice acting skills to shows like Netflix's F Is For Family and Eden. He previously starred as Barney Stinson on CBS' How I Met Your Mother—a role that earned him four Emmy nominations—as well as Doogie Howser on Doogie Howser, M.D. in the '90s.

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

Darren—who co-created Uncoupled with Jeffrey Richman— is no stranger to hit TV, either. His show Emily In Paris, starring Lily Collins, is gearing up for a season three. Darren also created the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That..., which has been renewed for a second season.

While we wait for Neil Patrick Harris to grace our small screens once more, keep reading to check out the premiere dates of your other favorite shows!

Ben Blackall/Netflix
The Circle (Netflix) - May 4

The popular reality series returns for its fourth season in May.

Courtesy of HBO Max
The Staircase (HBO Max) - May 5

The Colin Firth and Toni Collette-led series hits HBO Max in May.

Heidi Gutman/Peacock
Girls5eva (Peacock) - May 5

Peacock's star-studded comedy series Girls5eva returns for a second season on May 5.

IMDb TV
Bosch: Legacy (IMDb TV) - May 6

Spinoff series Bosch: Legacy—starring Titus Welliver and Madison Lintz—premieres May 6 on IMDb TV.

Quantrell Colbert/Alex Martinez/Bravo
Love Match Atlanta (Bravo) - May 8

The new Bravo series arrives Sunday, May 8.

FX
Breeders (FX) - May 9

The third season of Breeders returns in May.

HBO MAX
Hacks (HBO Max) - May 12

Get ready to laugh, because Hacks is returning May 12.

Netflix
Bling Empire (Netflix) - May 13

Dorothy Wang and Mimi Morris join the cast for season two.

Apple TV+
The Essex Serpent (Apple TV+) - May 13

The Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston-led series will hit Apple TV+ in May.

Enda Bowe/Hulu
Conversations With Friends (Hulu) - May 15

The series, based on the book by Sally Rooney, will premiere on Hulu in May.

Macall B. Polay/HBO
The Time Traveler's Wife (HBO) - May 15

The TV adaptation of The Time Traveler's Wife hits HBO this May.

Todd Williamson/NBC
So You Think You Can Dance (Fox) - May 18

So You Think You Can Dance returns for a new season with celebrity judges Stephen "Twitch" Boss, Matthew Morrison and JoJo Siwa on May 18.

 

Netflix
Love on the Spectrum U.S (Netflix) - May 18

The U.S. version of Love on the Spectrum premieres May 18 on Netflix.

Peacock
Angelyne (Peacock) - May 19

Emmy Rossum portrays the real-life billboard queen Angelyne in the Peacock series of the same name, hitting the streaming service in May.

Beat Shazam (Fox) - May 23

Jamie Foxx is back! 

A new season of Beat Shazam begins May 23.

FOX
Don't Forget the Lyrics! (Fox) - May 23

Neicy Nash hosts a brand-new Don't Forget the Lyrics!, premiering May 23. 

FOX
Masterchef (Fox) - May 25

The grownups are heading back to the kitchen when Masterchef returns with Gordon Ramsay May 25 on Fox.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
The Great American Tag Sale (ABC) - May 25

Grab your wallets!

The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart premieres May 25.

Disney+
Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+) - May 27

The galaxy may be far away, but Obi-Wan Kenobi's premiere date is not. Catch the new limited series on Disney+ May 27.

Netflix/Youtube
Stranger Things (Netflix) - May 27

Stranger Things season four is set to debut in two volumes. The first arrives on the streamer on May 27 and the second premieres July 1.

Laura Magruder/FOX
Fantasy Island (Fox) - May 31

We're almost on island time.

Fantasy Island, starring Roselyn Sanchez, premieres May 31.

 

FOX
Lego Masters (Fox) - May 31

Time to build some Legos. 

The Will Arnett-hosted series premieres May 31.

YouTube
America's Got Talent (NBC) - May 31

The 17th season of America's Got Talent returns in May.

The CW
Tom Swift (The CW) - May 31

The Nancy Drew spin-off debuts Tuesday, May 31 at 9 p.m. on The CW.

Jasper Savage/Muse Entertainment
Coroner (CW) - June 2

Grab your scrubs.

Season four of Coroner returns June 2 on CW.

 

Courtesy of Apple TV+
Physical (Apple TV+) - June 3

Rose Byrne continues to build her fitness empire in season two of Physical, premiering June 3.

John Golen Britt / The CW
Roswell, New Mexico (CW) - June 6

Season four of Roswell, New Mexico begins at 8 pm on CW.

The CW
In The Dark (CW) - June 6

June 6 is a big day for CW fans!

In the Dark returns for season 4 at 9 p.m.

NBC
American Ninja Warrior (NBC) - June 6

American Ninja Warrior will return for season 14 in June.

Carole Bethuel/HBO
Irma Vep (HBO) - June 6

Based on the 1996 film, Alicia Vikander stars as Mira—an American movie star—in Irma Vep.

photos
View More Photos From 2022 TV Premiere Dates
