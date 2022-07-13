Sex Education Loses Another Cast Member Ahead of Season 4

There's a shakeup happening with the Sex Education cast! Find out which fan favorite actress has announced her exit ahead of the new season.

By Alyssa Ray Jul 13, 2022 10:46 PMTags
TVCelebritiesNetflix
Watch: Sex Education Star Ncuti Gatwa Will Be Next Doctor Who

Don't expect any NSFW intergalactic musicals in season four of Sex Education.

Why? Well, because the actress who plays alien-obsessed Lily will not appear in season four of the Netflix coming-of-age dramedyTanya Reynolds, who first appeared as Lily in season one, confirmed the news to UK's Radio Times.

"I'm not [returning], actually, which is sad, very sad," she said. "It's just the natural progression of these shows—when you have such big ensemble casts and so many characters, I think you have to let a few older characters go to make way for newer ones." 

Further proving that she's content with the decision, she noted that it is "absolutely the right thing, the way it should happen."

Tanya's departure from the series comes a week after co-star Patricia Allison, who played Lily's girlfriend Ola on all three seasons of Sex Education, revealed her own exit. Simone Ashley is not expected to return for season four either, as she said in an April interview with Good Morning Britain, "I'm a Bridgerton gal now."

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

It's still unclear if fellow Sex Education stars Emma Mackey, who is set to star opposite Margot Robbie in the Barbie movie, and Ncuti Gatwa, who has been tapped to play the 14th Doctor on Doctor Who, will return for season four.

For a closer look at all the stars who've exited hit shows in 2022, keep reading:

Netflix
Tanya Reynolds, Sex Education

In July, Tanya Reynolds confirmed that she would not return to Sex Education for season four. "I loved every minute of it and I loved Lily with my whole entire heart," she told the UK's Radio Times. "Three seasons was just a really perfect amount for me."

Netflix
Patricia Allison, Sex Education

Patricia Allison, who played Ola on three seasons of Netflix's Sex Education, announced her departure from the show in July 2022.

HULU
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale

After appearing on all four seasons of The Handmaid's Tale as Emily/Ofglen, Alexis Bledel announced her exit from the show.

"After much thought, I felt I had to step away from The Handmaid's Tale at this time," Alexis said. "I am forever grateful to [creator] Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support."

Virginia Sherwood/NBC
Anthony Anderson, Law & Order

Say goodbye to Detective Bernard!

On May 27, E! News confirmed that Anthony Anderson will not star in season 22 of NBC's Law & Order.

Netflix
Simone Ashley, Sex Education

In April, Simone Ashley confirmed that she would not appear in the fourth season of Netflix's Sex Education. "No," she said on Good Morning Britain. "I get asked that all the time, no."

But, she has a good reason: "I'm a Bridgerton gal now."

PBS
Charlotte Spencer, Sanditon

Charlotte Spencer has exited the PBS period drama.

CBS
Lina Enzo, S.W.A.T.

On May 23, it was announced that Lina Enzo, who stars as Officer Christine "Chris" Alonso, will not return to the CBS series for its sixth season.

Liam Daniel/Netflix
Ruby Stokes, Bridgerton

After playing Francesca Bridgerton for two seasons, the actress left to star in Netflix's new show Lockwood & Co. 

Anatomy of a Scandal star Hannah Dodd will replace Ruby in season three.

Apple TV+
F. Murray Abraham, Mythic Quest

F. Murray Abraham, the Oscar-winning actor who played C.W Longbottom on Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest for two seasons, left show abruptly in April 2022.

"F. Murray Abraham will not be returning to season three of Mythic Quest," said Lionsgate, the studio that produces the show. "Beyond that, we do not comment on matters concerning personnel."

Alison Cohen Rosa/HBO
Thomas Cocquerel, Gilded Age

After breaking the heart of Louisa Jacobson's Marian Brook in the Gilded Age, Thomas Cocquerel's Tom Raikes is gone. In April 2022, HBO confirmed he's no longer a series regular.

Bettina Strauss/The CW
Jesse L. Martin, The Flash

In April 2022, it was announced that Jesse L. Martin was leaving The Flash as a series regular after eight seasons. The actor, who plays Captain Joe West on the DC superhero drama, is still expected to appear as a guest star on the show's ninth season.

Tom Griscom/FOX
Miles Fowler, The Resident

In April 2022, it was revealed that Miles Fowler had exited The Resident after only one season on the show. According to his rep, who told TVLine, the actor only had a one-season contract with the medical drama.

HBO Max
Gavin Leatherwood, Sex Lives of College Girls

In March 2022, Gavin Leatherwood revealed that he will not be returning for season two of Sex Lives of College Girls. revealing to Us Weekly that he wanted to "keep spreading our wings and leading ourselves to other projects."

Kelsey McNeal via Getty Images
Grown-ish Cast

Francia Raisa (Ana), Emily Arlook (Nomi), Chloe Bailey (Jazz), Luka Sabbat (Luca), Halle Bailey (Sky), and Jordan Buhat (Vivek) left the show in the season four finale, which aired March 24 on Freeform. Having graduated from college, the characters are entering a new chapter in their lives.

CBS
Jorja Fox, CSI: Las Vegas

After William Petersen decided to skip season two of the CSI: Las Vegas revival, Jorja followed suit. She explained in a Twitter post, "I personally just can't split Sara and Grissom up again. So goes Grissom…..So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together."

A few days later, co-star Mel Rodriguez also decided not to participate in season 2, according to Entertainment Weekly.

FOX via Getty Images
Lisa Edelstein, 9-1-1: Lone Star

Though the moment wasn't shown in the Feb. 28 episode, it's explained that Gwyn is hit by a car and dies. But 9-1-1 is known for its occasional dream sequence, so Edelstein hasn't ruled out a return. "I mean, the producers refused to give me the traditional ‘It's a series wrap for Lisa' send-off," she told TVLine, "so one never knows!" 

John Fleenor/ABC via Getty Images
Richard Flood, Grey's Anatomy

Dr. Cormac Hayes resigned from his role as Head of Pediatric Surgery at Sloan Grey Memorial in the March 3 episode. According to Flood, he left the show because "three years on the show felt right for me," according to Deadline.

Colin Bentley/The CW
Nick Zano, Legends of Tomorrow

In the season seven finale, Nate Heywood, a.k.a. Steel, was stripped of his powers after running through a World War I battlefield and inhaling mustard gas. Left powerless, he returned to the totem to be with his girlfriend, Zari 1.0.

Freeform/Troy Harvey
Maia Mitchell, Good Trouble

After playing Callie Foster in The Fosters spinoff Good Trouble for nine years, Maia decided it was time to exit the series. "While I have been so beyond fortunate to have this career and a job that I love, with not an iota of regret," she wrote on Instagram, "for quite some time I have suppressed an undeniable gravitational pull to return home to Australia to be closer to my nearest and dearest."

In the series, Callie and her boyfriend, Jamie, played by Beau Mirchoff, move to Washington D.C. to pursue new careers.

Trending Stories

1

Olympic Swimmer Michael Klim Shares His CIDP Diagnosis

2
Breaking

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Expecting Baby No. 2 Via Surrogate

3

Everything Khloe Kardashian Has Said About Wanting Baby No. 2

4
Exclusive

How RHOSLC Will Address Jen Shah's Guilty Plea on Season 3

5

The Criminal Minds Revival Is Officially Happening

Latest News

Update!

Olaplex Is on Sale for Amazon Prime Day 2022 at a Major Discount

Everything Khloe Kardashian Has Said About Wanting Baby No. 2

Chace Crawford Says Leaving Behind Gossip Girl Was “Jarring"

Breaking

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Expecting Baby No. 2 Via Surrogate

Exclusive

Nikki Glaser Says FBoy Island Season 2 Will Be "Very Different"

Amazon Prime Day Deals: Beauty Products Shoppers in Their 30s Swear By

Neil Patrick Harris Attempts NSFW Gym Pic in Uncoupled Trailer