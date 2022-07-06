Sex Education Fan Favorite Announces Surprising Departure Ahead of Season 4

Sex Education will be down a fan favorite in season four.
Patricia Allison, who played Ola on all three seasons of the Netflix series, has announced her departure.
"I absolutely have loved being on Sex Education so, so much and playing Ola," she said on UK radio show Breakfast With Yinka and Shayna Marie July 4, "but unfortunately I won't be joining the team for season four."
While we mourn the loss of Ola, Patricia made it sound like it was her own decision.
"I'm just going to be doing some other little things. Some other opportunities have come up," she revealed. "I've been doing it for three years and I've genuinely loved it."
While Patricia admitted it was "absolutely" a difficult decision to leave, she's looking toward the future with a keen eye.
"I have to say goodbye at some time, which is kinda sad," she said. "But other things are coming and that's really exciting!"
Patricia's exit comes at a time of major flux and change for the cast of Sex Education.
Simone Ashley, who played Olivia on all three previous seasons, also won't be returning for season four. The actress is a little too tied up starting a family on Bridgerton to pull double duty.
In addition, Emma Mackey, who played Maeve on all three seasons and will soon be seen in the Barbie movie adaptation alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, recently hinted that her time on the show might be coming to an end.
"Sex Education is so momentous as a concept, as a show, and the cast are phenomenal. I genuinely care about them all a lot and I made lifelong friends," she told Hunger magazine in September 2021. "But the bittersweet nature of it is that I also can't be 17 my whole life."
Ncuti Gatwa, who played Eric on all three seasons, was cast as the 14th Doctor in Doctor Who history in May, but no announcement about his Sex Education future has been made.
