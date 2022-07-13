Breaking

Heather Rae El Moussa Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Tarek

Heather Rae El Moussa announced she and Tarek El Moussa are expecting their first child together. "Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!" the Selling Sunset star shared.

By Alyssa Morin Jul 13, 2022 6:16 PMTags
BabiesPregnanciesCouplesCelebritiesTarek El MoussaSelling Sunset
Watch: Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae El Moussa - 2021 People's Choice Awards E! Glambot

Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa are flipping out over their family news.

The Selling Sunset cast member, who recently received a 2022 Emmy nomination, has a lot more celebrating to do. Heather announced that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with the Flip or Flop star, which comes less than a year after she opened up about her journey to have a baby.

"Surprise!!!" the Netflix reality TV personality captioned her Instagram on July 13. "Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!"

The couple posted photos from their maternity photo shoot, where they both wore matching ensembles. Heather showcased her growing bump in a silk slip dress, while Tarek looked dapper in a button-down shirt and black slacks. 

Tarek's kids, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, whom he shares with ex Christina Haack Hall, were also part of the maternity shoot. It appeared they even dressed in theme, with Brayden rocking a "big brother" shirt. 

At this time, the couple is keeping details of their little one to themselves.

photos
2022 Celebrity Babies

Story developing more to come...

Trending Stories

1

Selena Gomez Took Jessica Simpson’s Daughter to Olivia Rodrigo Concert

2

R. Kelly Engaged to Joycelyn Savage

3

Amazon Prime Day Deals That Make Great Holiday Gifts

4

Riley Keough Pays Tribute to Late Brother Benjamin in Heartfelt Post

5

All the Details on BTS’ New Disney Shows

Latest News

Exclusive

Madison LeCroy Sounds Off on Austen Kroll's Reaction to Her Engagement

Breaking

Heather Rae El Moussa Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Tarek

This Pet Stain Remover With 63,000 5-Star Reviews Is $15 for Prime Day

Nick Cannon Reveals Ex Mariah Carey Is Still His “Fantasy Love”

Prime Day: Get 6 Liquid Lipsticks With 13,900+ 5-Star Reviews for $10

Kim Kardashian's 4 Kids Are So Grown Up in Adorable New Beach Photos

Sarah Hyland Enjoys Bachelorette Party With Bridesmaid Vanessa Hudgens