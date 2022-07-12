Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Prime Day Beauty Deals From Laneige, Color Wow, Haus Laboratories & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Beauty lovers, the sale you've been waiting for has finally arrived! Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here and we've got all the best Prime Day beauty deals you don't want to miss this year.
In case you need a little refresher, Amazon Prime Day is the online retailer's biggest sale of the year where thousands of items from home and tech to beauty and fashion are on sale for a limited time only. This year, Amazon Prime Day is happening from July 12-13. Most beauty deals do span both days, however there are one-day only sales and lightning deals you don't want to miss out on.
It's an amazing sale to shop because it gives you an opportunity to score premium beauty products at a discount, which is great if you've been wanting to try a certain brand but hesitate due to price. It also gives you the chance to stock up on beauty products you already love.
For instance, one deal we're definitely shopping is the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask that's on sale today for $15. It's luxe, highly moisturizing and total obsession-worthy. We happily purchase these at regular price, so you bet we'll be stocking up during Prime Day. Of course, we can't ignore the amazing deal on select Olaplex products happening now.
We've rounded up some of the best beauty deals you can score this Amazon Prime Day. Check those out below.
The Best Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Everyone from TikTok to celebs to our own shopping editors can't get enough of the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. It's super hydrating and works wonders at making your lips soft, smooth and totally kissable. There are several flavors to choose from including Berry, Gummy Bear and Vanilla. They typically go for $24, but they're on sale now for $15. Stock up while you still can!
Laneige Water Sleeping Mask
The Lip Sleeping Mask isn't the only can't-miss deal from Laneige during Amazon Prime Day. In fact, you can get the Water Sleeping Mask for just $20 today as well. It's an overnight sleeping mask formulated with squalane to help strengthen the skin's moisture barrier and give you clearer, brighter-looking skin. The moisturizer itself is lightweight, cooling and just feels really refreshing as you apply. It also does a great job at making your skin soft and brighter-looking in the morning. Highly recommend trying it out, especially since it's on sale for $20.
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
If your hair takes forever to dry or you need something to keep your hair in good shape amidst the heat and humidity, this game-changing product is a must add to cart now. Color Wow's award-winning Dream Coat Supernatural Spray is an anti-humidity treatment that provides anti-frizz protection while giving your hair a nice shine. It is heat-activated, so you spray this one right after you wash your hair and before you blow dry. It has 26,800 five-star reviews, and numerous reviewers use the word "magic" to describe this.
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum,
Grande Cosmetics' popular, award-winning lash enhancing serum was made to give you longer and thicker-looking lashes. It's formulated with good-for-your-skin ingredients like vitamins, peptides and amino acids. Whether you've always wanted thicker lashes or you notice yours have become thinner with age, this is one product that really gets the job done. Amazon shoppers say it's amazing, and it has over 21,900 five-star reviews.
L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar Hair Treatment
If you're not a believer in "miracle" beauty products, Amazon shoppers say the L'Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water will make you change your mind. This rinse out hair treatment was made to give you silkier, shinier and healthier-looking hair in just eight seconds It has over 22,700 five-star reviews, and one recent reviewer wrote, "This stuff is amazing! It heals and restores without weighing your hair down. I have curly, baby fine hair, and this stuff is my go to! The smell is to die for!" Right now, it's on sale for $7.
PATTERN Beauty Leave In Conditioner for Curlies, Coilies & Tight Textures
This best-selling leave-in conditioner from Tracee Ellis Ross' PATTERN Beauty adds extra hydration and definition to curls. It also seals in moisture after washing. According to the brand, it's Tracee's "holy grail for styling." Right now, you can get it on sale for 20% off.
The Body Shop Almond Milk & Honey Hand Cream, 1 Fl Oz
This hand cream from The Body Shop has over 3,000 perfect reviews and many reviewer say it's fantastic. It's super hydrating, smells really good and it's on sale today for just $3. We'd stock up on these!
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
Get that CEO glow with Sunday Riley's top-rated Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil. This fast absorbing face oil is made with vitamin C, turmeric and evening primrose oil, which blend together to brighten, hydrate, and give your skin a nice glow. It has over 2,000 five-star reviews, and one reviewer said it worked so well, you can pretty much throw away all your makeup.
They wrote, "I'm not a big fan of serums and love oils, and this stuff is magical. It gives your skin the most subtle glow, and most of the time I wear it, I don't wear makeup. It's that good. I just started using Sunday Riley products and am a huge fan, even if the price point is a little high for my tastes. Taking care of our skin is important, so I don't mind splurging on this one for mine."
Right now, it's actually on sale for just $28! It's a great time to try.
Sunday Riley Luna Retinol Sleeping Anti Aging Night Face Oil
Want to start incorporating retinol into your routine? Sunday Riley's Luna Sleeping Night Oil is a great entry-level product. It's a gentle retinoid oil that's good for new users or anyone with sensitive skin. Apply at night and it'll work its magic to give you youthful, luminous and more even-toned skin when you wake up. It typically costs $55 for a bottle, but you can get it on sale today for $38. It's a must-buy for us!
NYX Professional Makeup Setting Spray - Plump Finish
The Plump Finish setting spray from NYX is said to keep your makeup looking fresh for up to 24 hours. It has over 58,000 five-star reviews and many call this a holy grail setting spray. One reviewer even wrote, "My BF dumped me and my makeup was still flawless. I cried so hard and was scared to look in the mirror, but my makeup was perfectly flawless. Not a a tear-track in sight. And I cried ALOT." Right now it's on sale for $8.
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner
The liquid Eye-Lie-Ner from Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories is an Amazon shopper-loved product with over 10,300 five-star reviews. It goes on smooth, creates sleek, precise lines and stays on all day. In fact, one reviewer said it's like bulletproof eyeliner. Best part is, it's on sale during Prime Day for $8.
Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Temporary Face Tightener
Peter Thomas Roth's Instant FIRMx is described as the "instant quick fix." If you have a big event to attend and you feel like you want to tighten and smooth fine lines, this product from Peter Thomas Roth will help you achieve a more youthful look. It has over 2,000 five-star reviews and shoppers say it really goes give you that instant face lift.
R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo
Amazon shoppers can't stop raving over how well the R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo works. It has over 2,500 five-star reviews, and one reviewer said they saw results immediately. "I got compliments the first day of using it," they wrote. "It really does make my hair look thicker and gorgeous." It typically costs around $32, but it's on sale during Amazon Prime Day for $20. So if you need something that gives you "big, beautiful, bouncy hair," add this shampoo to your cart.
OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener Treatment
OPI's nail strengthening treatment offers maximum nail strengthening so your nails looks strong and healthy. It has over 29,000 five-star reviews and numerous Amazon reviewers call it a "miracle" in a bottle. One wrote, "I used to be a terrible nail biter and this product has been an amazing help on my road to kicking the habit and finally growing strong healthy nails. It also works as a great base coat with most polishes, though I've found it especially effective when used with OPI colors and topcoats." Right now it's on sale for $13.
Madison Reed Radiant Hair Color Kit
Madison Reed's award-winning and best-selling Radiant Hair Color Kit is on sale for 30% off this Amazon Prime Day. This premium hair color kit is chemical-free and works to give you gorgeous, vibrant, multi-tonal hair. It works for different hair types and textures, and it's long-lasting. Once you try it, you'll never go back to other at-home hair colors again. Right now, it's on sale for $21 and you are limited to two kits per customer.
Moroccanoil Perfect Defense Heat Protectant
Anything from Moroccanoil gets an A-plus from us, and their Perfect Defense Heat Protectant is no exception. It's seemingly weightless and was made to protect your hair against heat damage up 450⁰F/230⁰C. It's also infused with ultra-nourishing argan oil, which helps make your hair look and feel healthier. During Amazon Prime Day, it's on sale for $21.
Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser
If you have yet to discover the wonders that is the Waterpik, now's your chance to snag one for a really good price. There's just nothing else that makes your mouth feel fresh and clean. It's no wonder the Waterpik has over 79,000 five-star reviews.
Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
These gentle and refreshing eye gel patches from Peter Thomas Roth were made to help soothe the delicate under-eye area while also reducing darkness and puffiness. Amazon reviewers rave over how hydrating these are. Right now, you can get them on sale for
St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse
Get a long-lasting even tan with the iconic St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse. It's quick drying and easy to apply, making it perfect for beginners. It's originally $42, but you can get it on sale today for less than $30.
Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector
The Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector needs no introduction. It's a go-to hair product for so many beauty enthusiasts out there, it has over 64,000 five-star reviews. It's a truly transformative hair treatment that can help smooth and repair damaged hair. Best part is, it's on sale today for $22.
Looking for more great Amazon beauty to shop today? Check out 20 Summer Beauty Essentials Amazon Shoppers Are Stocking Up on Right Now.